This Year's Solar Eclipse Could Fry Your Phone: Here's How To Protect It

Humans have always been fascinated by solar eclipses. This phenomenon happens when the Moon is at just the "right" distance from the Earth, letting it partially or completely block the Sun. Solar eclipses could be broadly classified into partial, annular, hybrid, and total eclipses, of which total eclipses are widely thought to be visually most spectacular. At the same time, total solar eclipses tend to be extremely rare celestial events.

So rare, in fact, the last time the continental United States witnessed a total solar eclipse was nearly seven years ago in August 2017. The next total solar eclipse is set to take place on April 8, 2024. It will be the last total solar eclipse people in the continental United States will witness until August 2044, over 20 years from now.

Thanks to its rarity, people across the United States are gearing up to witness the upcoming April 8 solar eclipse in whatever way possible. However, as beautiful as they are, it is a pretty well-known fact that looking directly at the sun during an eclipse could be potentially harmful to your eyes. Thanks to widespread information campaigns, even amateur eclipse watchers take several precautions to enjoy solar eclipses without damaging their eyesight.

However, many will be looking to use their smartphones this year to click photos or take videos of the eclipse to commemorate it forever. This begs the question — how safe is it to point your smartphone at the sun during an eclipse?