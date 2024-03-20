This Year's Solar Eclipse Could Fry Your Phone: Here's How To Protect It
Humans have always been fascinated by solar eclipses. This phenomenon happens when the Moon is at just the "right" distance from the Earth, letting it partially or completely block the Sun. Solar eclipses could be broadly classified into partial, annular, hybrid, and total eclipses, of which total eclipses are widely thought to be visually most spectacular. At the same time, total solar eclipses tend to be extremely rare celestial events.
So rare, in fact, the last time the continental United States witnessed a total solar eclipse was nearly seven years ago in August 2017. The next total solar eclipse is set to take place on April 8, 2024. It will be the last total solar eclipse people in the continental United States will witness until August 2044, over 20 years from now.
Thanks to its rarity, people across the United States are gearing up to witness the upcoming April 8 solar eclipse in whatever way possible. However, as beautiful as they are, it is a pretty well-known fact that looking directly at the sun during an eclipse could be potentially harmful to your eyes. Thanks to widespread information campaigns, even amateur eclipse watchers take several precautions to enjoy solar eclipses without damaging their eyesight.
However, many will be looking to use their smartphones this year to click photos or take videos of the eclipse to commemorate it forever. This begs the question — how safe is it to point your smartphone at the sun during an eclipse?
Can a solar eclipse damage your smartphone?
Most online discussions about solar eclipses potentially damaging smartphones center around a document released by NASA on the eve of the last total solar eclipse in the U.S. back in 2017. According to this document, it is quite safe for smartphones with small sensors and slower lenses to capture images of a solar eclipse. These lenses also come with UV filters that do a decent job of filtering out some visible light and reducing any potential damage to the sensor.
However, smartphone lenses have gotten larger over the years, and given their ability to gather more light, NASA does indicate that devices with larger or faster lenses could potentially damage sensors if they are used to capture pictures and videos of the solar eclipse. The article also discusses the possibility of people damaging their eyes when they accidentally end up looking at the solar disk while pointing their smartphones toward the sun.
Interestingly, we could not find a single instance or report of a smartphone being damaged after it was used to capture photos and videos of a solar eclipse. However, given the sheer rarity of eclipses, any reliable data on such an incident is hard to come by. In the 2017 eclipse, Lensrentals reported the destruction of some camera equipment due to improper procedures during the eclipse, but these devices were professional cameras with much larger lenses.
In a nutshell, do you really want to risk damaging your $1,000 smartphone just because you want to take a picture of a solar eclipse? Also, given that there are safer and well-established ways of capturing images of solar eclipses (even using a smartphone), why take needless risks?
Safe ways to capture the solar eclipse using a smartphone
At the outset, let us inform you that using a smartphone to capture a solar eclipse is not a great idea — unless you really know what you're doing. If you are an amateur photographer, it is best you safely capture the solar eclipse using ISO 12312-2 certified (also written as ISO 12312-2:2015) solar filters for smartphones.
Although several smartphone-focused solar filters are being sold online, the ones that are ISO 12312-2 certified are not easily available. We did find this smartphone camera shade kit at Scientifics Direct, which claims to be certified. Do note, however, that we have not independently tested this filter and recommend you do your research before purchasing one.
Now that you know the possible pitfalls of using your smartphone to capture solar eclipses, it is really up to you whether you want to pursue this path. Additionally, given the short time window in which solar eclipses happen, you may end up adjusting the settings on your smartphone to get that perfect shot and end up missing the spectacle completely. To add to your frustration, you might also end up with an equally bad image on your smartphone.
If you are among those who would rather leave the job of capturing photos and videos of the solar eclipse to the experts and just want to view the event, make sure you get any one of our recommended solar eclipse glasses to keep your eyes safe.