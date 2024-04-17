GameSir Nova Review: Hall Effect Switch Joy-Con Replacement Controller On The Cheap
GameSir offers a variety of budget-friendly gaming accessories, but its biggest focus recently has been on new controllers for multiple platforms. We just reviewed GameSir's X2s Type-C mobile controller, and the brand is already debuting two new controllers — the Nova and Nova Lite — that boast Hall effect sticks, rumble motors, and multi-platform compatibility at an affordable price.
The Nova controller, priced at $36, is the more obvious pick for Nintendo Switch users who occasionally play games on Steam for Windows, Android, or iOS because its ABXY button layout matches that of a Switch Pro controller. The Nova Lite controller, priced at $25, has an ABXY button layout that matches Xbox controllers and lacks some of the premium features found in the slightly more expensive Nova controller.
The Nova is equipped with hair triggers, a 6-axis gyroscope, two mappable macro buttons, and a 1,200 mAh battery, whereas the Nova Lite features analog triggers, no gyroscope, no macro buttons, and a smaller 600 mAh battery.
But both controllers, as mentioned above, come with anti-drift Hall effect sticks, making these some of the cheapest controllers available with said feature. I can't speak to the effectiveness of the Nova Lite's Hall effect Sticks because I only reviewed the Nova controller (provided by GameSir for this review), but if they're the same between both controllers, I'm impressed. On top of the smooth thumbstick operation, the Nova also boasts satisfyingly clacky buttons, a long-lasting battery, and customizable RGB settings that work most of the time.
Specs and compatibility
GameSir's Nova controller is a fantastic value for a few simple reasons. Most notably, it's equipped with anti-drift Hall effect sticks, a 6-axis gyroscope for motion control, and two HD Linear Vibration rumble motors, one in each grip — all for only $36. Plus, it comes with a convenient black plastic traveling case.
There are also customizable RGB rings around the thumbsticks, hair triggers rather than slower-response analog triggers, two mappable macro buttons in the back, and tactile membrane buttons with 0.6 millimeters of travel distance.
The Nova's ABXY button layout matches that of the Nintendo Switch, but the controller isn't just compatible with the Switch. The controller can be used with Steam on a PC running at least Windows 10 or a phone running at least Android 8.0 or iOS 13. It can connect to all compatible devices with Bluetooth and comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable for a wired connection with a Switch or PC. Technically, you can also use a 2.4GHz USB dongle to connect, but you have to purchase it separately for an extra $10.
It's surprisingly light at 0.48 pounds (217 grams), despite packing rumble motors and a 1,200 mAh battery. Right now, there are only two colorways to choose from: Retro White (my review unit's color) and Neon Teal.
Customizable RGBs and macro buttons, and a lackluster app
Not including the "off" setting, there are five different lighting effects to switch between — Monochrome, Breathing, Fantasy, Rainbow, and Radar. Monochrome features a single static color, Breathing fades in and out with a single color, Fantasy and Rainbow play around with multiple colors, and Radar only lights up when you move the left and right sticks.
In Monochrome, Breathing, and Radar modes, you can adjust the color saturation and customize the color value. In Breathing, Fantasy, and Rainbow modes, you can decrease or increase the animation speed. You can also adjust the overall brightness between 0% and 100% in 25% increments while in any mode.
I love the ability to customize the RGB circles around each thumbstick, but it didn't always work correctly. There was a small section in the right stick that would occasionally malfunction, staying lit when it should've been off, displaying the wrong color in Monochrome mode, or not adjusting brightness or color saturation properly.
Turning the controller on and off didn't fix this issue, but it would randomly correct itself sometimes. If you're patient enough and don't plan to adjust the RGB settings that much, it isn't that annoying, but it's definitely worth noting.
The Nova controller also features two programmable macro buttons that function perfectly. You can save any combination of button presses as a macro.
It's easy to customize the controller without the use of the GameSir app, but it'd be nice if you could play around with these customizations using the app as well. Right now, the app only offers a mapping feature for Android games and firmware updates, and my phone sent me a notification that the app was frequently crashing.
It delivers on promised features
All of the premium features the Nova controller promises for a low price — the anti-drift Hall effect sticks, interactive motion controls, and rumble motors in each grip — are certainly present in hands-on testing.
Of course, the drift that comes with analog sticks (which are what Nintendo's Joy-Cons use) typically only shows up over time. I've only been testing this controller for about a week, so I can't speak to exactly how anti-drift these sticks really are, but they feel super smooth compared to the sticks on Ninteno's Joy-Cons.
To test the motion controls, I played a few rounds of "Mario Kart 8" with motion driving enabled. While this was an abysmal experience, that has everything to do with using motion controls to drive and nothing to do with the Nova's gyroscope. When I used Sony's DualSense controller to compare motion controls, I found that the Nova controller surprisingly delivered a better motion-control experience.
The HD Linear Vibration motors in each grip provided a strong, accurate rumble response when running into obstacles in Mario Kart 8 or fighting enemies in Hollow Knight on PC. I noticed stronger vibration feedback than I'd usually get from the DualSense, and while it doesn't bother me, it's worth noting that someone who hates rumble feedback might not like the Nova. Right now, there doesn't seem to be a way to adjust the controller's vibration strength.
The Nova's ABXY buttons are satisfyingly clacky, and the triggers feel great as well. There isn't much resistance in the triggers, but I didn't expect there to be in a controller at this price point.
Comfortable long-term use with a solid battery
While testing GameSir's Nova controller, I played "Mario Kart 8" on the Switch and "Hollow Knight" on my desktop PC. In both situations, I spent hours playing at a time and didn't experience any discomfort.
The slight texture on each grip helped secure the controller in my hands and also prevented a sweaty experience. There are also textured grips on both thumbsticks, which makes them easily maneuverable.
When comparing the feel to Sony's DualSense controller, it's clear that the Nova controller uses less high-quality materials, but as a result, it's a very lightweight controller. That said, this $36 controller doesn't necessarily feel cheap or low-quality; it just understandably uses cheaper materials than the DualSense does.
The Nova controller can be connected to a PC or the Switch with a USB-A to USB-C cable, but the included cable is pretty short, so I primarily used a wireless connection. I fully charged the controller before a weekend "Mario Kart 8" session, and after 1 hour and 40 minutes with the Fantasy lighting mode set at 50% brightness, the controller indicated it was still between 90% and 100% battery.
There's no way to tell the exact battery percentage of the controller, but there are color indicators on the RGB circles to give you a range. Red indicates 0% to 25%, and then it's orange until 50%, yellow until 75%, green until 90%, and a breathing green until 100% when it's fully charged and the RGB turns off completely.
Should you buy the GameSir Nova Controller?
If you've been looking for an affordable Switch Pro controller, GameSir's Nova controller is a fantastic option. It's comfortably lightweight and offers accurate motion controls, smooth Hall effect sticks, strong rumble motors, and satisfying buttons and triggers — all at a budget-friendly price of $36.
One of the only major negatives I encountered while testing the Nova controller was the glitchy RGB circle on the right stick. More often than not, it would correct itself and display the right color or animation, but it was still annoying that a brand-new controller had this issue.
Other than that, the Nova controller looked great and felt fantastic while playing, and the two programmable macro buttons on such a cheap controller were a nice touch.
You can buy the Nova controller for $36 from Amazon or the official GameSir website. Or, if a cheaper, Xbox-style controller seems more up your alley, check out the Nova Lite controller for only $25 from Amazon or GameSir's website.