GameSir Nova Review: Hall Effect Switch Joy-Con Replacement Controller On The Cheap

GameSir offers a variety of budget-friendly gaming accessories, but its biggest focus recently has been on new controllers for multiple platforms. We just reviewed GameSir's X2s Type-C mobile controller, and the brand is already debuting two new controllers — the Nova and Nova Lite — that boast Hall effect sticks, rumble motors, and multi-platform compatibility at an affordable price.

The Nova controller, priced at $36, is the more obvious pick for Nintendo Switch users who occasionally play games on Steam for Windows, Android, or iOS because its ABXY button layout matches that of a Switch Pro controller. The Nova Lite controller, priced at $25, has an ABXY button layout that matches Xbox controllers and lacks some of the premium features found in the slightly more expensive Nova controller.

The Nova is equipped with hair triggers, a 6-axis gyroscope, two mappable macro buttons, and a 1,200 mAh battery, whereas the Nova Lite features analog triggers, no gyroscope, no macro buttons, and a smaller 600 mAh battery.

But both controllers, as mentioned above, come with anti-drift Hall effect sticks, making these some of the cheapest controllers available with said feature. I can't speak to the effectiveness of the Nova Lite's Hall effect Sticks because I only reviewed the Nova controller (provided by GameSir for this review), but if they're the same between both controllers, I'm impressed. On top of the smooth thumbstick operation, the Nova also boasts satisfyingly clacky buttons, a long-lasting battery, and customizable RGB settings that work most of the time.