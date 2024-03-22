GameSir X2s Type-C Review: A USB-C Mobile Gaming Controller With Open Versatility
GameSir has been making gaming accessories for a while now, but the focus has mostly been on controllers in all shapes and sizes, and not really any niche appeal. The latest from the brand is GameSir X2s, a telescopic USB Type-C-based controller that mixes portability and retrofuturism with cutting-edge tech.
An overtly cute controller at first sight, the GameSir X2s brings tactile microswitch buttons and Hall Effect tech for the joysticks and triggers. There's passthrough charging, and for the first time, out-of-the-box compatibility with current-gen iPhones and Android phones, as usual.
Priced at $46, this one banks on GameSir's solid reputation, an impressive tech stack, eye-catching design, and an intuitive mobile app to add some extra fun to gaming sessions. We put the GameSir X2s (provided by GameSir for this review) to the test while also comparing its merits against GameSir's premium X2 and Cyclone T4 series controllers to see which are more worthy of your cash.
Build and design
The design is inspired by the Nintendo SNES's color scheme, but it looks and feels closer to the Nintendo Switch Lite, down to the overall profile and the button layout. The grey color oozes a retro console vibe, while the purple elements just add a bit of extra oomph to it without making it look garish.
The grips underneath are coated with a soft rubber sheet with a diamond-like surface texture. It's not the most tenacious kind if you are chasing a really coarse surface to keep your fingers locked tightly in place, but it's still rough enough to keep them from slipping. Just don't use greasy, Cheetos-coated fingers, as this device quickly picks up smudges and loses some of its grip against oil and sweat.
The pull-clasp system offers the right amount of resistance. It's not exactly a breeze to fit a phone in the first go, but I'd rather side with security instead of a loose grip and risk slipping off the pricey phone. On the left and right edges are teeth-like rubberized grips that hold a phone in place. I didn't see any scuff marks appear on any phone that I tested with the GameSir X2s, so that's an assurance for folks who don't like covering their phones with protective cases. Thankfully, there are no width restrictions, which means you can slot in a foldable and make the best out of that extra-screen real estate. You can just plug it in, grant the USB-C permission, and you're ready to play games on the first go.
The compatibility situation
The GameSir X2s relies on a USB-C interface and works with a variety of Android and Apple smartphones. It can accommodate phones that are as tall as 6.6 inches (168 millimeters). I used the OnePlus Open, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Google Pixel 8 Pro on the controller and didn't come across any fit issues. There was little sideways movement, but even the OnePlus Open's massive camera bump didn't force me to make any special adjustments while playing games on the cover screen in folded state. The more premium GameSir X2 struggled a bit with horizontal movements alongside the grips and camera humps.
The onboard USB-C port is flexible, a crucial design element that ensures you don't end up damaging the innards of a phone's USB-C inlet due to any rough plug-in adjustments. However, cases prove to be a problem. Unless your phone is covered in a very thin silicon or transparent TPU case, there's a high chance that you will have to remove it.
On the positive side, removing the case improves the heat dissipation from the phone's chassis. Another minor design pet peeve is the flat thumbstick surface, but you can just cover it with the supplied toppers that offer a nice ridge for better grip.
Controller performance
The GameSir X2s controller weighs only 171 grams (about 6 ounces), and thanks to its relatively compact profile (177 x 84.36 x 37.53 mm), it's easy to carry it anywhere. I often slid it in the side pocket of my trousers and backpack, without having to worry about space constraints. But more importantly, it's a joy to hold in hands. It's one of the slimmest controllers out there, with a thickness that is about one-fourth over the Nintendo Switch Lite's analog-tip-to-button depth.
The action button layout follows the Xbox format, while the overall twin-stick 16-button design is identical to the Nintendo Switch Lite. You get a cross-style D-pad here, instead of the radial one on the GameSir X2 that allowed easy diagonal movements. It's a bit plasticky and a tad tiny for people with large hands, but I found it just about the right size for me. It's decidedly plasticky and fairly resistive but works well with clicks, even though pressing two buttons for diagonal input is a bit awkward.
The biggest draw on the functional side is the Hall Effect joysticks. These magnetically driven switches offer respite from the dreaded drift, deliver much better longevity than contact-based sticks, and happen to be more accurate, as well. The sticks on the GameSir X2s performed admirably, allowing smooth movement and actuation. The company has also put a Hall Effect array behind the trigger buttons, which can also be customized for input depth.
There are microswitches behind the shoulder buttons and they provide satisfying clicky feedback. You also get four additional buttons, one each dedicated to screenshot, home, select, and start functions. Aside from their desired role, they also come in handy for enabling turbo shortcuts.
Software
The GameSir app offers some neat customization options. You can move between the Xbox and Switch layout, adjust the depth control of the trigger press on each side, and manage the stick sensitivity to handle dead zone movement per your own comfort. When you first connect it to an Android phone, it defaults to the PlayStation DualSense-like HID mode, but you can quickly switch to user-customizable mapping mode on the pop-up window. For some mobile games like PUBG: Mobile, you have to pick between G-Touch and V-Touch mode, but thankfully, both of them are open to key mapping.
All these elements are thoughtfully executed and there is no learning curve involved here, thanks to the clean UI. The app neatly arranges all the games and gaming apps — including emulators — in one place. Launching apps from the GameSir app doesn't impede other on-device gaming-centric optimizations, such as Gaming Mode on the OnePlus 12. Plus, doing so has a functional side to it, because only when you launch games from within the GameSir app, you get to choose the controller style and the floating window that allows for key mapping in games.
Key mapping is fairly easy. From basic four-key controls like those in Asphalt 9 to crowded layouts in Genshin Impact and emulated console games, it's a fluid process, albeit a bit time-consuming. You can also access your cloud games separately across Xbox, Luna, and even Google Stadia carousels.
Gaming experience
I tested the controller in a hilly city where the daytime ambient temperature varied between 37 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit over one week. While playing games using the GameSir X2s, I did not notice any out-of-character heating around the rear shell or on the controller body. On the inside, however, a third-party system analysis tool showed an average three-degree spike in CPU temperature when playing games with the GameSir controller.
Likewise, I didn't notice any red flags with battery intake. After two marathon sessions of Diablo: Immortal lasting two hours each — with and without the controller — the difference in battery consumption was around 15-18 percent on the Pixel 8 Pro. However, the mileage will vary depending on the game you are playing, the graphics and quality presets, the CPU and GPU combination inside your phone, and of course, the battery size.
It's hard to quantify the exact battery drain delta while playing with the GameSir X2s, but if you are only thinking of playing games casually, say one or two hours daily, those sessions won't trouble you with any significant battery drain woes. Plus, the passthrough USB-C charging port on the left is there to ensure you don't run out of juice in a heated Call of Duty session.
But the controller truly shone when paired with an emulator, thanks to the nearly TV-like aspect ratio of the inner display. I had a blast revisiting classics like "God of War: Ghost of Sparta," "Tekken 6," and "Assassin's Creed: Bloodlines." AetherSX2 flawlessly ran "Need for Speed: Most Wanted" and "God Hand" on the OnePlus Open, with the GameSir X2s playing its role perfectly. However, I did miss the availability of a 3.5mm headphone jack on this one.
Conclusion
At an asking price of just $46, there is little to complain about here. GameSir knows the audience that it is targeting with the X2s, and the company delivers more than what is expected at this asking price. Yes, the retro-Switch looks are a bit subjective, but I love the splash of neo-nostalgic touch here. But it's the blend of rewarding facilities such as Hall Effect sticks and paddles armed with the same tech that set this controller apart. Moreover, the tactile shoulder buttons and the easy key mappings make it a joy to use.
You won't find facilities like these crammed in many telescopic controllers out there, especially at that premium. I could point out the lack of backlit keys here, but that would be a stretch out of the sticker price. GameSir could add a splash of fresh colors here, and maybe offer a variant with bigger buttons and a larger D-pad, but even in the current state, the X2s hits far above its financial ceiling. It's a lovely gadget for fun gaming sessions and one that doesn't nuke your wallet or leave you with any glaring flaws.
GameSir X2s is now available from the GameSir store on Amazon and the official GameSir website at $46.