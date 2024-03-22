GameSir X2s Type-C Review: A USB-C Mobile Gaming Controller With Open Versatility

The design is inspired by the Nintendo SNES's color scheme, but it looks and feels closer to the Nintendo Switch Lite, down to the overall profile and the button layout. The grey color oozes a retro console vibe, while the purple elements just add a bit of extra oomph to it without making it look garish.

The grips underneath are coated with a soft rubber sheet with a diamond-like surface texture. It's not the most tenacious kind if you are chasing a really coarse surface to keep your fingers locked tightly in place, but it's still rough enough to keep them from slipping. Just don't use greasy, Cheetos-coated fingers, as this device quickly picks up smudges and loses some of its grip against oil and sweat.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

The pull-clasp system offers the right amount of resistance. It's not exactly a breeze to fit a phone in the first go, but I'd rather side with security instead of a loose grip and risk slipping off the pricey phone. On the left and right edges are teeth-like rubberized grips that hold a phone in place. I didn't see any scuff marks appear on any phone that I tested with the GameSir X2s, so that's an assurance for folks who don't like covering their phones with protective cases. Thankfully, there are no width restrictions, which means you can slot in a foldable and make the best out of that extra-screen real estate. You can just plug it in, grant the USB-C permission, and you're ready to play games on the first go.