Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Review (2024): Undercover Heavy-Hitter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Asus is one of the few brands that doesn't shy away from heavy iterations, and one of the best showcases of this strategy is the Republic Of Gamers (ROG) family of gaming gear. The ROG Zephyrus portfolio, in particular, has won plaudits for serving a gaming laptop that isn't bathed in gaudy RGB aesthetics, but still delivers top-tier performance in an understated package. In 2024, Asus is once again reimagining its approach with the ROG Zephyrus G16 — provided to SlashGear for this review.

This time around, the design gets another makeover towards modesty, both inside and out. The notable upgrades, however, include a switch to OLED screen, Intel's Ultra series processors, and Nvidia's latest GPUs based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. The latest offering from Asus pushes it straight into the same class where the likes of Razer tend to go overboard, and demand a fittingly handsome premium for it.

Asus, on the other hand, is keeping the wallet hit to a slightly lower tier, but without compromising on the firepower that a true Zephyrus gaming machine is expected to deliver. In a nutshell, this is the best that Asus' Zephyrus G line has to offer right now. What follows is an analysis of the perks and compromises of a gaming beast that keeps slimming down every year, or two.