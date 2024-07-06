Apple TV 4K 2nd Gen Vs. 3rd Gen: What Are The Differences?

Apple sells a wide array of products, ranging from smartphones to high-quality headphones. Among this catalog is the Apple TV 4K — a hardware streaming device capable of turning any old television into a massive entertainment hub. With Apple TV 4K, you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows across popular services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple's own video streaming platform — Apple TV+.

However, when Apple offers a solution, it often goes above and beyond what its competitors are doing. In addition to being able to binge on a huge library of shows and movies, there are plenty of other Apple TV 4K features that set it apart from the plethora of other streaming devices. If you're in the market looking to grab a robust streaming device and already find yourself comfortable with Apple's existing ecosystem of products and services, the Apple TV 4K is an excellent choice.

The company has refreshed the Apple TV 4K in 2022 with a few improvements — most of which are under the hood and not very obvious at first glance. However, it's easy to find the older generation of Apple TV 4K elsewhere for a discounted price. Are the few modifications and additions to the new Apple TV 4K 3rd Gen worth it? Or should you grab the older 2nd Gen version from 2021 and save a few bucks? Here is everything you need to know about the changes and improvements in Apple's updated streaming box.