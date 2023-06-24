Free Apps Every Apple TV User Should Have Installed

What's the primary reason you get an Apple TV 4K player? To watch your favorite shows and movies on a suitably big screen, right? Indeed, the Apple TV player is excellent at that, providing access to the most popular services, offering high-quality picture and sound fidelity, and helping you to network all of it with your existing Apple devices. However, if that's all you're using your Apple TV player for, you're underutilizing it a bit.

Besides the bevy of premium services, Apple TV offers a variety of free apps, providing you with ways to experience many forms of entertainment, as well as maximize the potential of any content you might already have access to. With the power of an Apple TV player, your TV doesn't have to just be a TV- it can be an all-purpose device for entertainment, engagement, and interactivity. All it takes is the right software.