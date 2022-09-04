How To Reset Your Siri Or Apple TV Remote

If your Siri or Apple TV Remote still isn't working after charging it or unplugging and plugging the Apple TV back in, you may need to reset your remote. To do so, you'll need to perform the following steps:

Press and hold the TV button and the Volume Down button at the same time for five seconds. Release the buttons after five seconds.

And that's it. You should see a notification on your TV that says "Connection Lost" followed by a "Connected" notification shortly after.

If you have the all-aluminum model of the Apple TV or Siri Remote — the one that has a dedicated power button and a Siri button on the top right side — and it's still not pairing or working with your Apple TV, you may need to update its software. In a support document, Apple says that you'll need to be running tvOS 14.5 or later to pair your second-generation remote. If you only have a second-generation Siri or Apple TV Remote, you may need to use your iPhone or iPad as a remote — or the first-generation remote — in order to update your Apple TV.