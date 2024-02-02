Nex Playground Review: Living Room Gaming's Future Meets Its Past

Do you know what the problem is with VR headsets? It's the headset part. Arguably in general, it's never ideal to strap a computer to your face. There are a multitude of problems that go along with that proposition. They're always some combination of expensive, heavy, dorky, or bulky. They blind you to the outside world and have terribly limited battery life. The only people who really embrace VR and AR are those who simply don't care about all those things and are willing to give it a go despite those problems. For no other reason than, in their mind, it's cool.

So how do you get the rest of the world to get on board the VR train? You can introduce your friends and family to VR headsets, show them a nifty game or two, and step back and let them immerse themselves. Anecdotally speaking, you'll have about a 30% conversion rate. The other option is the simplest — take away the headset and let people experience VR without the headset. Then, add one more element which we will discuss later.

That's the Nex Playground philosophy, and it's a compelling one. Use existing technology to put the VR experience on a flat screen. It's not a new idea, nor even really a new execution. But it is fun...to a point. This review is based on one week of playing on the Nex Playground sample, provided by Nex.