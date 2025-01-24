10 Helpful Kitchen Tools & Tech To Help You Reach Your New Year's Fitness Goals
New year, new health goals? The new year might seem like an arbitrary time to start something new, but there's just something about the flip of a calendar that signals a fresh start. Whether you want to lose weight, build muscle, improve your endurance, or make better food choices, there's no better time than today to start working on your well-being.
Wellness often begins in the kitchen. Eating a healthy diet impacts everything from our waistlines to our state of mind. Kitchens are the places where we go to nourish our bodies (and feed our feelings). While many game-changing fitness gadgets can be great tools to stay on track. When you're hungry, the last thing you want to do is jump through hurdles to prepare nutritious meals, count calories, or think about what you're consuming. The easier it is to have nutritious foods on hand, the better chance you have of sticking to your health and fitness goals and making a real impact. These 10 kitchen tools and tech can help — try them out to see how they enhance your wellness strategy in 2025 and beyond.
Nutribullet Portable Blender
If you like the idea of drinking your nutrients, a portable blender is the perfect companion to your health and fitness goals. It's cheap, quick, and easy to use, and you can add just about anything to it. Plus, you're not having to drop $15 or more on a store-bought smoothie.
Nutribullet's slender portable blender is cordless and rechargeable, letting you take healthy drinking on the go. You can blend shakes and smoothies whenever the mood strikes and give "eating out" a whole new meaning. It can blend up to 15 cycles per charge and uses a common USB-C connection. The blender comes with a motor base, a removable cup, a lid with a sipping spout and carrying handle, and a charging cable. It's lightweight (under 2 pounds), so you can toss the whole unit into your gym bag, backpack, cooler, or beach bag. When you're done, add some water and a drop of dish soap and blend to clean. The cup and lid are also dishwasher-safe if you prefer that method. Priced at $49.99 on Amazon, Nutribullet's portable blender offers a budget-friendly option to add to your routine.
Glass Meal Prep Containers
Fitness influencers and health gurus swear by meal prep, and for good reason. Preparing healthy meals in bulk lets you batch-produce healthy foods and snacks at once, then eat them throughout the coming days. Make one mess and clean up one time. This removes the guesswork of figuring out what you want to eat every time you hear your stomach rumbling and puts nutritious foods within arm's reach so you're not grabbing chips or candy all the time.
Good meal prep containers like these glass ones from M MCIRCO are a great addition to a health-focused kitchen. The glass containers are safe for dishwashers, freezers, and microwaves. This 10-pack offers containers in five different sizes (two of each size) to accommodate a wide range of meals and snacks for yourself or the whole family. And since they're glass, you're also reducing plastic waste as glass tends to last longer than cheap plastic containers. This pack of glass food prep containers retails on Amazon for $29.99.
Eat Smart Digital Nutrition Food Scale
Healthy eating isn't just about knowing what you're eating; it's also about keeping track of how much you're eating. A food scale like this one from Eat Smart is one cool kitchen tech that takes the guesswork out of counting calories and looking up nutrient information. This kitchen scale weighs your food and also offers insights into carbs, calories, fiber content, and other data. It comes with a food code book that contains more than 900 different foods and ingredients. You can add your food to the scale, input the food code, and see essential nutritional values.
Others have found the scale easy to use and convenient. Rather than Googling the nutrient content for each type of food, you can get these insights at a glance based on the preprogrammed codes. It's a time-saver in the kitchen and can help you make better food choices and control portion sizes. The Eat Smart food scale retails on Amazon for $44.58 and has earned more than 900 reviews and a 4.4-star rating.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Eating healthy can be time-consuming since it often requires cooking your own foods and not relying on takeout or prepackaged foods. That extra effort means more time spent in the kitchen, but finding shortcuts can help you stay on top of your wellness goals. One way to cut down on food prep time is to find faster ways to do kitchen chores, like chopping ingredients. This ergonomic kitchen gadget from Fullstar does exactly this by prepping veggies in seconds.
The vegetable chopper comes with multiple attachments to give you whatever size or shape you desire. The chopper attaches to a catch tray so all of your trimmings end up in the same place. Place the attachment on the chopper, add your food, then close the handle firmly for uniformly cut veggies. There's also a spiralizer to make "veggie ribbons" that add a unique texture to your meals. It's also dishwasher safe to save even more time on cleanup. You can get the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper on Amazon for $44.99.
Dash Prep Deck Gen 2
Reducing the number of steps or the amount of friction can help you feel more motivated to reach your goals. With speed the name of the game when it comes to healthy eating, the Prep Deck Gen 2 is a clear choice for your kitchen. It's like having your own salad or food bar in your fridge and can help you kick the habit of prepping and cleaning up one meal at a time.
The Prep Deck is an astounding piece of kitchen tech. This series of containers and cutting attachments come nestled in their own case. Rather than prepping meals and storing them in individual containers, the Prep Deck gives you a place to store chopped ingredients that you can use throughout the week. For example, if you want to eat salads for lunch every day but want to switch up the ingredients, you can prep the toppings ahead of time and make each salad fresh without extra chopping or cleaning. It's a grab-and-go buffet, which is a cool idea if you have kids or teens who want to make healthier choices. It comes with lots of tools and accessories too, like a zester, juicer, grater, mandoline slicer, cutting board, and garlic crusher. Everything packs up into one neat and tidy system that you can tuck in the fridge and use all week. The Prep Deck Gen 2 retails for $129.99 on the Dash website but has been seen for as low as $99.99.
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Healthy eating doesn't mean having to sacrifice tasty treats like ice cream. Rather, it's about being mindful of what's in your food and how much you're consuming. Making your own desserts or sweets at home is a step in the right direction, and the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker gives you an alternative to store-bought options. This pre-programmed machine includes five one-touch options to make your own ice cream in any flavor and with any mix-ins you choose (think nuts, dried fruits, caramel, etc.).
Don't let the name fool you; it makes more than ice cream. You can turn your ingredients into sorbet, milkshakes, Italian ice, and more. Most importantly, you control what goes into your treats and can skip harmful additives, fake sweeteners, or sugar overload. It's also ideal for making allergy-friendly treats, such as dairy-free, keto, vegan, or low-calorie sweets. You can order the Ninja Creami from Walmart for $199, which includes the ice cream maker and two pint-sized storage containers.
Pro Sourdough Bread Starter Set
Making your own bread at home gives you control over its freshness, quality, and ingredients. Specifically, sourdough is making its round in health and wellness circles as a better alternative to store-bought bread. It doesn't use commercial yeast and is known to be more nutritious and easier to digest. There's an art to making this type of bread since it's not a quick process, but a good starter set will help you take the guesswork out of making your own sourdough at home.
This sourdough starter set on Amazon retails for $25.98 and gives you helpful tools to make a starter. A sourdough starter needs daily monitoring and tending. Included in the kit is a sourdough jar with line markings that let you see how much your starter is growing and help you remove the correct amount when needed. The lid seals tightly on the jar to prevent air leaks, allowing your starter to ferment, while the wide mouth of the jar makes it easy to add to the starter, discard, and clean the jar when you're done.
Fruit Infusion Water Pitcher
If you've made it a goal to drink more water this year, this Fruit Infusion Water Pitcher from Prodyne can help. It lets you flavor your water without dealing with seeds, pulps, or chunks from other ingredients. You can add things like fruit slices, mint leaves, or cucumbers to the flavor chamber, then fill the pitcher with water and let the flavors meld. Slots let juices and flavors mix with the water, but the add-ins stay in their own separate chamber so you pour only the flavored water into your cup (and nothing else).
The pitcher also includes a separate ice core to keep your entire pitcher cold and crisp. It attaches to the underside of the top of the pitcher and can be removed at any time. You can freeze it and use it repeatedly without needing to refill the core each time. This lets you enjoy cold drinks in any setting or weather without diluting your beverage. Use it for flavored waters, teas, or other beverages you prefer. The fruit infusion pitcher is at Walmart for $24.80.
OXO Good Grips Steamer Basket
Steaming vegetables or meats means not having to rely on frying pans and oils. It's better for you and is easier to clean up. Even better, you don't need a dedicated steamer to enjoy perfectly steamed foods. This steamer basket from OXO fits into any pot that's at least eight inches in diameter. Add water to the pot, place the steamer basket, then add your food. The vented basket allows for even steaming, while the feet keep your food elevated and out of the water. When the food is ready, grab the handle and remove the basket from the pot.
When you're done, there's no oil to dispose of (or clog your drain). Just pour the water down the sink and clean the pot and basket. The steamer basket's unique design lets it fold flat in your cabinets until you're ready to use it again. And since it's made of stainless steel, you can toss it in the dishwasher for faster cleanup. The OXO steamer basket is available on Amazon for $21.99.
Mini Glass Bottles for Wellness Shots
Wellness shots are a growing trend. These tiny drinkables pack a lot of nutrients into a single gulp. They tend to be highly potent — and also a bit expensive if you're buying them from grocery stores. A cheaper alternative is to make your own at home. You can find recipes for wellness shots online and experiment with ingredients until you find the right balance of flavor and function.
This pack of 36 mini glass bottles is ideal for wellness shots. Batch-create your health drinks and bottle them up for a whole week (or more) of daily nutrition. The bottles are dishwasher safe and include a funnel for easy pouring. And given their travel-friendly size, you can take them on the go. They also come in handy for other uses, like making your own salad dressings to take to work or creating essential oil blends. This pack of 36 mini glass bottles (two ounces each) retails on Amazon for $29.99.