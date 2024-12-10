8 Examples Of Cool Kitchen Tech You'll Want Under Your Christmas Tree
The holidays are a perfect opportunity to restock your kitchen with the latest tech. You're already packing the fridge with food, so why not mix in a few new gadgets to get the most from your meals and snacks? It's a gift that keeps giving, especially if your top-notch tech can save you some time on food prep, cooking, and clean-up.
Even better, you can usually score good deals on kitchen tech during the holidays. Kitchenware is a fan-favorite category for Christmas gifts, giving you a way to check off several people on Santa's list. There is always a need for help in the kitchen, and the right mix of tech gadgets and accessories can help you turn more meals into memories. Whether you need a gift idea for yourself or a loved one, these eight kitchen tools are a must this Christmas (or any other time of year).
nutribullet SmartSense Blender Combo
The nutribullet SmartSense Blender combines powerful blending with intelligent features. As one of the most powerful blenders in its class, this five-speed blender offers 1400 watts of power (about 1.8 HP), allowing it to grind through everything from nuts to ice to frozen fruits. SmartSense technology automatically senses the amount of ingredients in the pitcher and adjusts the blending speed and time with a single push of a button. You can also manually control the speed and time. The blender automatically stops the blending cycle once your ingredients reach the ideal consistency.
The combo kit includes a generously sized pitcher, a handled to-go cup, a larger non-handled cup, and to-go lids, all of which are dishwasher-safe. It also comes with a hand tamper to help distribute your ingredients and a recipe book to make everything from soups to smoothies. The SmartSense Blender Combo from nutribullet has a list price of $149.99 on Amazon. Alternatively, you can order just the blender and pitcher without the other accessories.
Fradel Digital Kitchen Food Scale & Mixing Bowl
The Fradel Digital Food Scale & Mixing Bowl kills two chores with one tool. Accurate measurements are a must, especially with ingredients that are best measured by weight rather than volume. This digital food scale/bowl combo lets you add ingredients directly into the bowl while getting an accurate weight. You can reset the scale with each ingredient you add without removing any previously added ingredients. It works for wet and dry ingredients, and you can toggle between grams, ounces, fluid ounces, or milliliters — no more having to do conversions in your head.
The stainless steel mixing bowl includes measurement lines inside to give you an easy-to-read visual as you're adding ingredients. The bowl detaches from the scale for easy cleanup and holds up to 11 pounds of ingredients, which might save you a few extra dishes during prep and cleanup. The scale and mixing bowl duo retails on Amazon for $50 (AAA batteries not included).
Dash Electric Butter Sprayer
From movie theater-style popcorn to perfectly basted turkeys and chickens, the Dash Electric Butter Sprayer keeps melted butter within arm's reach. The sprayer melts and stores up to a full stick of butter, eliminating the need to cut and heat butter in the microwave or on the stove. It also gives you a handy spraying option that will evenly coat your food.
The handheld sprayer includes a rechargeable base where it rests when not in use. It charges while melting your butter, so it's always ready for a quick spritz. A colored indicator light tells you when the butter is melted and ready to spray. Use it to season your cast iron skillets or butter toast, seafood, steak, potatoes, popcorn, side dishes, or anything that tastes better with butter. Get an even coating of butter on your food or cookware and save a few knives and basting brushes. When you're done, you can place the sprayer in the fridge to keep your butter fresh and reduce cleanup. The electric butter sprayer is available on the Dash website for a discounted price of $69.99 at the time of publishing.
Electric Rechargeable Lighter
Electric rechargeable lighters (like this one from Meiruby) offer a safer and more reliable alternative to traditional kitchen lighters. They use an electric arc instead of an open flame, helping to keep kitchens free of toxins and reducing the risk of burns or fire hazards. Plus, wind can't blow out the flame — since there isn't one.
This rechargeable lighter uses a standard USB-C port, so you can charge it at home, in your car, or on the go with a power bank. It's ideal for lighting candles, grills, gas stove burners, small fires (such as a fire pit), or fireworks. Meiruby offers its rechargeable lighter in multiple colors, including rose gold, black, champagne gold, silver, and space gray. You can get up to 600 lights on a single charge, and the real-time battery indicator lets you know when it's time to recharge. The rechargeable lighter retails on Amazon starting at $18.99, with multi-pack options also offered.
Feppo Mini Bag Resealer
This cute mini bag resealer is a must-have kitchen tool for anyone who likes to save money. It lets you reseal most bags (think potato chip bags, cookie packages, etc.) to keep your food fresher for longer. This battery operated handheld device features a heating element that heats up quickly, so you can reseal food packaging immediately — no preheating required. Unlike larger food sealers and vacuum devices, there's also no learning curve to use it: just turn on the gadget, place the edge of your bag in the slot, and slide the device across the bag's opening.
The mini sealer is a cost-effective alternative to pricey vacuum sealing and works perfectly in a pinch. It also includes a cutter tool to open food packaging neatly, which will leave a clean opening that you can reseal when you're done. Lightweight, portable, and convenient, it features a hanging clip and magnets, making it easy to store just about anywhere — even on your fridge for easy access. The Feppo Mini Bag Resealer retails on Amazon for $12.99 and makes a great stocking stuffer.
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber 18-Piece Kit
Cooking in the kitchen almost always comes with some amount of cleanup, and the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber kit can make lighter work of your chores. This cordless, battery-powered scrub brush is designed for wet cleaning jobs, such as dishes, ovens, stovetops, grills, and tile countertops. Push the button, and let the oscillating heads blast away grime, food, dirt, and debris — no elbow grease required. The heads rotate 60 times per second, saving time compared to manual scrubbing.
The power scrubber kit includes the power handle, a soft-bristled brush, a grout brush, scrubber and microfiber pads, and other heads in various sizes. It runs on four AA batteries, which you likely already have in your house. It's gentle enough to use on your china plates but tough enough to lend a hand outdoors, such as cleaning gutters or your car's windshield and tire rims. You can get the full 18-piece power scrubber kit on Amazon for $29.99.
Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer
Air fryers have become mainstay appliances in many households, with some curious consumers even trying to cook entire dinners in them. Innovations like the double-basket air fryer make it possible, and the Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer is a favorite in this category. It's earned a 4.4-star rating on Amazon from more than 1,800 customers and is priced economically in the world of air fryers, starting at $99.99 (at the time of this writing).
There's a lot to know about buying an air fryer, especially since there are so many options on the market now. This one includes two baskets, letting you cook twice the food simultaneously. You can cook entire meals or larger portions of your favorite foods for big families or groups. Each basket has its own controls, so you can cook at different temperatures for different amounts of time. Pre-programmed controls for popular foods like chicken, french fries, bacon, or fish let you start cooking with a single touch of a button. You can choose to synchronize the baskets to finish cooking at the same time, so one dish doesn't get cold while waiting for the other. And unlike some air fryers, all of the accessories with the Chefman TurboFry Touch are dishwasher-safe, saving you some time in the kitchen.
Zwilling Fresh & Save Handheld Vacuum Sealer Starter Kit
With today's high cost of groceries, food waste is an even more painful burden. Vacuum sealing can help you extend the life of your perishable goods, and the Zwilling Fresh & Save Handheld Vacuum Sealer Starter Kit offers a low-cost way to do so. Unlike larger countertop devices that take up space and require expensive bag refills, this handheld device is compact and offers similar benefits to more costly food savers. The kit comes with reusable vacuum-sealed bags, so you're not constantly replacing bags (and avoid contributing to plastic waste).
There's also very little setup and learning involved. The bags are pre-cut and ready to use right out of the box. Just place your food inside and position the device over the vacuum seal on the front of the bag. In seconds, you have a secure vacuum seal that protects your food and makes it last longer. The bags are designed so you can wash and use them again and again in the fridge, freezer, or pantry. This kit also includes a glass food container for lunches, leftovers, or other ingredients you want to store. It's freezer-safe, oven-safe, and dishwasher-safe, which helps to minimize the number of dishes you use and the amount of cleanup afterward. You can get the complete starter kit on Amazon for $79.99.