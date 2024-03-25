Every Major Air Fryer Brand, Ranked Worst To Best
During the COVID lockdowns, the saying went: You either got a puppy, were expecting, or grabbed an air fryer. While ranking puppies or parenting isn't our thing, air fryers are right up our alley.
Air fryers are increasingly popular home appliances that can replace your oven and microwave. An air fryer cooks food using heated circulating air to give you the crispy crunch factor you want, without the soggy aftermath of microwaves or turning your kitchen into a sauna, as ovens often do. They're incredibly versatile smart devices that will improve your kitchen in lots of ways.
However, not all air fryers are created equal. Their designs vary, from pod-shaped units with removable baskets to those that look like miniature ovens, and even hybrid devices that combine several kitchen appliances in one. However, there are things you should know before buying a new air fryer: Understanding the type that best fits your cooking style and kitchen space is crucial.
It's easy to get lost with so many new products and brands emerging. We're exploring air fryers, offering our take on what makes certain air fryers stand out. Remember, when we talk about ranking air fryer brands from "worst" to "best," "worst" is quite relative. We're guiding you through various options, and each one is recommended for different reasons, be it budget, function, or design preferences. So, prep your Instagram and TikTok recipe reels — let's delve into the world of air fryers.
11. Chefman
If you haven't joined the almost cult-like sensation that is owning an air fryer, or you're just dipping your toes into the wide world of air frying, it's a good idea to start with a simple one of these kitchen gadgets. Chefman is an excellent brand for that. Chefman offers a wide range of models perfect for beginners and those curious about the hype surrounding unconventional kitchen appliances.
Chefman's lineup includes six air fryer models, all featuring the standard pod shape and basket design. Some models have more advanced additional features, like dual baskets or a tray-based design, and sizes range from 2-quart to 10-quart capacities. They're also all relatively affordable, easy to use, and simple to clean — great for beginners. The entry-level 2-quart model costs $50, and is often available at discounted prices at retailers like Target and Walmart — a bargain for a kitchen gadget.
Most models feature just two dials: one for the timer, which automatically turns off the unit after a set time, and another for temperature control. The simplicity makes it very easy for you to toss in your food, and to borrow a phrase from Ron Popeil, "Set it and forget it." While extremely handy for beginners, seasoned home chefs may find the Chefman series somewhat limiting.
10. Black and Decker
Although Black and Decker is known for its tough and affordable tools, it may not be the first name that comes to mind for kitchen appliances. However, the company has released several air fryer models, all backed by Black and Decker's two-year warranty.
Black and Decker currently sells two nearly identical air fryer models. Both are pod-shaped 2-quart air fryers, with simple controls featuring two dials — one to set the temperature and one to set the timer. They maintain the standard front-loading basket design and the removable basket is made of nonstick materials, making it a breeze to clean. The only notable difference between them is the color — you can get a black one or a white one.
Priced around $80, they cost a bit more than options from rivals like Chefman. However, it includes Black and Decker's solid 2-year limited warranty. Reliable customer support is pretty crucial considering these are dial controls we're talking about, not digital.
Dial controls can be a bit finicky, which I've learned the hard way. If you get a bit overzealous and twist the knob too far in your haste to make sweet potato fries, you can end up breaking or damaging them — as I did on my first air fryer. Knowing there's a safety net, and that any mishaps will be taken care of under warranty, might make that extra $20 feel like a worthwhile investment for peace of mind.
9. Cosori
Cosori stands out as the first mid-range brand we're discussing, offering plenty of features at an attractive, albeit higher price. The brand's lineup includes models ranging from 2 to 10 quarts, though most of their air fryers hover around the 5 to 6-quart size. Their unique boxy design sets them apart, suited to kitchens with a more angular aesthetic. Cosori air fryers are also the first models we're looking at with more than two controls.
Pricing for Cosori air fryers falls between $100 and $140. While this is a step up from previous entries, the investment gets you digital controls across all models, and many even feature app and smart-home integration. The app brings conveniences like remote control of your air fryer and recipe ideas if you're not sure what you want to make for dinner.
All models either have a removable basket or a removable tray within the basket, coated with nonstick material for easy cleanup. Additionally, Cosori provides a separate accessories kit, including various trays, pots, and inserts designed to complement your model perfectly.
Besides the convenience of the app and smart-home connectivity, Cosori air fryers feature preset settings for popular dishes like chicken or fish, and there's even a thawing setting. It's an impressive range of features for a mid-tier price. The only possible drawback is that they may be rather large for your counter, especially in smaller kitchens. However, considering the Corori air fryer's versatility, there's a good chance you'll be using it every day.
8. Dash
Choosing a Dash air fryer makes sense if you're tight on counter space, you don't want to spend a lot of money, and you like fun colors. Size-wise, Dash's compact 2-quart air fryer is equivalent to a large roll of paper towels, and the company claims it's also roughly half the weight of a standard air fryer. A kitchen gadget like an air fryer becomes more likely to be used daily when it's readily accessible on your countertop, rather than hidden away in a cabinet. This gives Dash another check in the box for prioritizing a smaller model.
Dash's air fryers come with quirky color designs that would fit right in at a 1950s American diner. The company sells a variety of different models, but the 2-quart air fryer is its most well-known. It features basic temperature and timer dial controls, though Dash also offers digital controls on its larger models. The larger models are priced around $100 to $120, while the smallest 2-quart model is listed at $70. However, Dash frequently runs sales on its website, and at the time of writing, most models are priced under $100, with the compact model available for $50.
In addition to color options like bright hotrod red or classic diner teal, Dash air fryers also come in more contemporary colors such as white, black, and grey, catering to a wider range of kitchen aesthetics.
7. Breville
Breville is known for its high-quality kitchen appliances — it's a major brand in espresso machines — but the company also produces a wide range of gadgets for your kitchen. Unlike traditional pod-shaped air fryers, Breville makes a combination microwave, toaster oven, and air fryer all in one.
The look of Breville's models borrows from the familiar shape of traditional toaster ovens or countertop ovens, yet they pack in multiple settings to handle more than one job in your kitchen. They cost between $350 and $500, which firmly places Breville's products into a higher budget category. However, this high price point can be offset when you consider the versatility of the Breville air fryers. After all, they also function well as compact ovens for roasting, slow cooking, or even as food dehydrators.
Though the Breville air fryer might take up more room than other models we've talked about, it's essentially like having an oven, microwave, and toaster rolled into one, making it a smart pick for those wanting to simplify their kitchen setup. This is especially handy for anyone with limited space, like in small apartments or shared living areas, allowing you to reduce the clutter by replacing several appliances with just one.
6. Cuisinart
Cuisinart, known for its food processors and reliable kitchen gear, also dips into the world of air fryers. The brand's most popular appliance is the toaster oven-style air fryer, which has earned many fans.
Since coming onto the scene in 1973, Cuisinart has built a solid reputation for making affordable, quality kitchen tools that really deliver, and its air fryers are no exception. Cuisinart has cleverly designed a compact version of its toaster oven air fryer, shaving off about half a foot in width compared to the usual size. Normally, if you want a small-footprint air fryer, you're limited to pod-style models. However, Cuisinart created a version that remains unobtrusive while retaining functionality.
With prices starting at $130 for the most compact model and reaching up to $330 for the bigger ones equipped with digital displays, Cuisinart has a style for everyone. Most of Cuisinart's air fryers stick to simple analog dials for setting the time and temperature, but for those who fancy a bit of tech, the larger models feature upgraded digital screens.
If you're looking for a toaster-oven-style air fryer combo appliance, Cuisinart should definitely be on your radar. The brand also has a pod-style air fryer that's slightly chunkier than usual, but across the board, its lineup is pretty impressive, especially if you're eyeing something under $300.
5. Dreo
If you haven't come across Dreo yet, you're not alone, but it's a brand worth noticing. Founded in 2021, Dreo may not have decades of history, but it has several really great air fryers with some truly unique features.
Dreo offers a couple of pod-style air fryers with digital displays, priced affordably at around $100. These models are great if you're just looking for a straightforward air fryer. However, if you're looking at the Dreo brand, you need to look at the ChefMaker Combi Fryer.
Dreo's ChefMaker Combi Fryer has more features than you'd expect from an air fryer. It's kind of a hybrid between a toaster oven and a pod-style air fryer, featuring a clear front basket that lets you peek at your food as it cooks — no need to pause or stop the cooking process.
What sets it apart even more are the unique features and attachments of the ChefMaker's Intelligent Cooking System. There's a water atomizer to help keep your food from drying out, a meat thermometer to ensure everything's cooked just right, and you can manage the whole thing with an app.
Dreo might not have the long legacy of some other brands, but it's making waves with air fryers that bring something new and genuinely useful to the kitchen, not just gimmicks.
4. Instant
Air fryers began as something of a niche gadget but quickly gained popularity, much like the Instant Pot did. Instant Pot became popular with its easy-to-use combination rice cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, slow cooker, and much more. Some of the fancier Instant Pots even come with an air fryer feature, but there's also a whole line of just air fryers if that's what you're looking for.
Instant makes some of the most versatile products on the market with its kitchen appliances. For example, the Vortex Plus air fryer is quite big at 10 quarts and even throws a rotisserie rack/basket into the mix, letting you spin your food for a restaurant-quality roast.
All Instant air fryers and Instant Pots with air fryer settings have digital controls and numerous presets to make cooking easy. It comes down to what you'll use it for the most. If air frying is your main goal or you need an alternative to your oven, their dedicated air fryers are the way to go. However, if you're only going to use the air fryer occasionally, an Instant Pot could give you more bang for your buck with all of its extra features.
Instant Pot pressure cookers with air fryer settings range in price from $100 to $200 and the dedicated Instant air fryers are in the $80 to $200 range, making them an excellent mid to low-range option.
3. Philips
Philips has been around since 1891, making it the oldest name on our list. During that time, Philips has become known as one of the most trusted brands in consumer goods. If you're looking for something that's built to last, its products are often top recommendations.
However, a premium brand comes with a premium price tag, and Phillips air fryers aren't the cheapest. The starting price for a model is around $300, which gets you a basic, non-digital display and a 3-quart basket. But Philips doesn't skimp on features that make life easier, like automatic shut-offs, timers, and non-stick baskets for super simple cleanup.
While Philips air fryers might seem pricier upfront, their ease of use, excellent heat distribution, and cooking capabilities could make them worth the investment. There's even a 2-year warranty for all Philips kitchen products, so you know that your air fryer will last.
The more expensive Philips air fryers come with digital displays, preset cooking settings, and variable basket sizes, depending on your needs. They all have a sleek, squared design that looks pretty sharp on any kitchen counter, and blends in well with modern decor.
2. Ninja
I still remember discovering Ninja kitchen appliances during late-night infomercials on TV. Despite the cheesy scripts and chefs dressed as ninjas, the products looked impressive and functioned well. Fast forward to today, and Ninja has outgrown the need for those infomercials, thanks to a solid reputation for creating good multipurpose kitchen appliances — from slow cookers and blenders to coffee machines and, of course, air fryers.
Ninja products are loaded with features that are convenient and seem so logical, yet aren't included in most other products. The dual basket or "DualZone" heating allows you to separate your meals and cook two separate items at different temperatures in one basket. This essentially doubles your air fryer's capabilities, letting you prepare a full meal or various dishes all at once.
Then there's the Ninja Speedi, a combined steamer and air fryer with an interesting top-loading twist. This design is just another innovation that makes sense (depending on your needs in the kitchen). Most air fryers rely on trays or baskets, but not everything cooked in an air fryer needs to be dumped out like a batch of fries.
Ninja machines are all typically priced under $200 and their multipurpose nature gives them our number one spot for the best air fryer brands.
1. How we reached our conclusion
Ranking kitchen appliances is always going to be tricky without doing an extensive head-to-head cook-off. For our rankings, we considered several important factors.
First up is brand reputation. How well a product is received by its users and its overall popularity are huge clues to its quality. If lots of people have bought it and most of them are happy, that's a big green flag for us. It's tough for brands to hide from consumer feedback, which can reveal a lot about both their strong points and their flaws.
After looking at the general overall impression of a brand, we dove into reports from Consumer Reports for a closer look. These offer detailed information on specific products, specifications, and how the appliances perform for real people.
Next, we compared standard features with brands and looked for anything that stood out from the crowd. With so many brands selling air fryers, those that offer something special or go the extra mile with their features caught our attention. Design was another important factor. We considered whether an appliance is attractive enough to be a permanent fixture on your countertop and whether its size is practical for everyday use. Lastly, we evaluated prices. The market is filled with both budget-friendly and high-end air fryers, but it's important to remember that a higher price doesn't always guarantee superior quality.