Every Major Air Fryer Brand, Ranked Worst To Best

During the COVID lockdowns, the saying went: You either got a puppy, were expecting, or grabbed an air fryer. While ranking puppies or parenting isn't our thing, air fryers are right up our alley.

Air fryers are increasingly popular home appliances that can replace your oven and microwave. An air fryer cooks food using heated circulating air to give you the crispy crunch factor you want, without the soggy aftermath of microwaves or turning your kitchen into a sauna, as ovens often do. They're incredibly versatile smart devices that will improve your kitchen in lots of ways.

However, not all air fryers are created equal. Their designs vary, from pod-shaped units with removable baskets to those that look like miniature ovens, and even hybrid devices that combine several kitchen appliances in one. However, there are things you should know before buying a new air fryer: Understanding the type that best fits your cooking style and kitchen space is crucial.

It's easy to get lost with so many new products and brands emerging. We're exploring air fryers, offering our take on what makes certain air fryers stand out. Remember, when we talk about ranking air fryer brands from "worst" to "best," "worst" is quite relative. We're guiding you through various options, and each one is recommended for different reasons, be it budget, function, or design preferences. So, prep your Instagram and TikTok recipe reels — let's delve into the world of air fryers.