4 Cheap Tools That'll Make Cleaning The Inside Of Your Car's Windshield Easy
With cars being such an important part of our lives, it makes sense that maintaining them should be a priority, including making sure they're clean. When done right, a regularly cleaned car can run better for longer and help you avoid bad bacteria, as well as catch you a higher price if you ever decide to sell it. Although you should definitely consider professional detailing every and now and then, the reality is that keeping your car clean is made up of little habits that add up over time. For example, we've mentioned several tips on how to get your vehicle ultra-clean (and even some big mistakes you should avoid when cleaning your car) in the past.
While there are a lot of options for people looking to keep the outside of their car clean, the inside can be just as important. After all, it's where you spend most of your time and can impact everything from your health to your safety on the road. To begin with, you have to make sure you don't leave food inside that can attract rodents, throw trash away after every ride to keep cockroaches at bay, and regularly wipe down or wash interiors. And of course, make sure your windshield doesn't have any dirt or debris.
In fact, getting the film off and keeping your car's interior windshield clean can feel like a full-time job. Thankfully, there are a lot of tools you can get that can make it a less annoying experience. Here are a few of them.
AstroAI Windshield Cleaning Tool
Have you ever found yourself sitting in the middle of traffic and staring at a dirty, annoying little corner of your inner windshield? If the idea of looking at it until you reach your destination makes you irritated, something like the AstroAI Windshield Cleaning Tool may work for you. With a telescopic handle that can extend up to 21 inches, you can reach the furthest corners of your windshield from the driver's seat. Not to mention, the handle can rotate up to 180 degrees, which helps you access those tough corners to clean everything from dust, stains, and fog.
Coming in a pack of two, the AstroAI Windshield Cleaning Tool has an average of 4.5 stars across more than a thousand reviews. Available in two colors, the set comes with six washer pads and two spray bottles. Aside from washable microfiber pads, there is also a unique safety feature, wherein you can use part of the handle as a safety hammer. As of this writing, the AstroAI Windshield Cleaning Tool costs $27.99, but it's currently on sale for $24.99.
If you're looking for something a little cheaper, AstroAI also offers a single version of this windshield cleaner which is on sale for only $14.99. With an average rating of 4.3 stars across more than 18,000 reviews, the main difference is that the set comes with only three washer towels and one spray bottle. That said, several users have reported issues with handle locking problems, so it's best to manage your expectations with the price.
E-Cloth Windshield Haze Eraser
E-Cloth is known for offering a ton of options for microfiber cloths, including the E-Cloth Windshield Haze Eraser that is designed specifically for cleaning car glass. Unlike some of its regular microfiber offerings, the E-Cloth Windshield Haze Eraser is a sponge composed of two sides: the waffle-weave side that you are supposed after spraying your windshield with water and the polishing cloth side for drying and polishing.
Because of its water-activated cleaning properties, E-Cloth claims that you don't really need cleaning solutions to use it on your car's windshield, and that it can work for both the exterior and interior of your car. Guaranteed to last up to one year or 100 washes, it's made to be much more durable than the standard microfiber cloth. Weighing only 1.44 ounces, it's light enough and small enough to be stored in your vehicle for your on-the-go cleaning needs. Depending on how many cars you have, you can get the single-pack ($11.99) or the pack of two ($23.98). As of this writing, it has an average of 4.4 stars from 180 Amazon buyers.
If you still prefer having a standard microfiber cloth on-hand, E-Cloth offers a regular Window Cleaner Kit ($14.99) that has an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 14,000 reviewers. Available in three colors, it works similarly to the Windshield Haze Eraser, but it doesn't have the two sides designed specifically for car glass. That said, microfiber cloths are essential components for keeping your car's interior clean.
FOSHIO Small Squeegee
Looking for a good old-fashioned squeegee to get your windshield clear again? The FOSHIO Small Squeegee with 5 Inch Rubber Blade could be right for you. It's small enough to fit into your glove compartment, so you can easily ask your front seat passenger to give their side of the interior windshield a little swipe during traffic. Designed to remove fog, ice, and water droplets with its beveled design, it's a pretty handy tool that is both low cost and low maintenance. Plus, we've even mentioned how squeegees can be used to remove pet hair in your car as well. Because of its small size, it can also fit into the sharp slopes in your car's interior.
Available in five different colors, the FOSHIO Small Squeegee is made of durable rubber and has a threaded handle for better grip. Aside from using it on your interior car windshield, you can also use it for a variety of other surfaces like your stove tops, shower area, or counter tops. On Amazon, a single FOSHIO Small Squeegee goes for only $8.99, but it's also available at $12.99 for a pack of two, which brings the price down to around $6.50 per squeegee.
Since 2015, FOSHIO made its name for car wrapping and tinting tools. Because of this, you might want to look around its shop for some other tools if you're in the middle of deciding whether to get PPF for your car too.
Evelots Car Windshield Cleaner Chamois
If you're not a fan of using chemicals, the Evelots Car Windshield Cleaner Chamois is designed to work without them. Made from non-woven, polyester cloth around a polyurethane sponge, it can be used wet or dry on surfaces and definitely won't scratch your inner (or outer) car windshield. Several of the reviews indicate that it does the job without the need for window cleaners, including not leaving behind any streaks.
One of the nice things about the Evelots Car Windshield is that it's machine washable, so it's perfect for lazy drivers who can't be bothered with adding one more delicate thing to their list of things to maintain. Not to mention, if you're big on supporting local products, Evelots is a homegrown American brand based in Vermont.
Depending on how many cars you have, you can get it in sets of two for $13.98 (making them $6.99 each), or you can snag a set of four for $17.99 (around $.4.50 each). As of this writing, it has an average of 4.3 stars from around 330 reviewers.
Because it lacks extension handles, one of the drawbacks about the Evelots Car Windshield Cleaner is you'll need to physically get close to the tight corners of your inner windshield to clean it. That said, its effectiveness without needing any chemicals makes it ideal for people looking to use fewer industrial cleaners in their lives. But this doesn't mean you won't benefit from having baby wipes in your car, just in case.