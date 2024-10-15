What To Look For When Buying PPF For Your Car

So, you just bought a new car, and you can't wait to take it on a life-changing trip through some wide open roads. But before you leave the dealership, a siren says, "Wouldn't it be nice if your car would remain this beautiful forever?" Well, it could ... if you invest in Paint Protection Film (PPF).

For those into nail care, PPF or a clear bra is the equivalent of top coat nail polish to seal the fragile color of your car underneath. It's not required, and you can proceed off the lot without it, but you do run the risk of needing repairs.

At SlashGear, we've talked about PPF before and if it's actually worth the money. There are many factors that can affect if getting PPF is right for you, like where you live, the cost of your car, and if you're planning to sell it in the future. After all, it's not exactly cheap with an average cost of $4,500, according to the Maryland Autospa. Not to mention, you're likely going to need to budget for more, especially if you're driving a big car or have a lot of custom requests from your installer.

But, if you've already decided that's a must-have, here's a quick guide for what to look for when making your PPF purchase.