6 Reasons Why Your Car's Paint Is Chipped

Cars can mean many things to different people. For some, it can be like a collectible you keep in your garage and bring out for special occasions. For others, it can be a trusted companion that you take with you for all of life's adventures. Regardless, keeping your car running (and looking) great takes some commitment, especially when it comes to its paint.

Typically, vehicle paint lasts up to 15 years, but some cars can begin to show signs of paint issues as early as five years. For this reason, it is recommended that you repaint your car every five years to keep it looking its best. Because cars are exposed to the elements frequently, there is an endless list of paint-related hazards that your car can experience, such as paint chipping.

Paint chips can be a minor inconvenience that can be repaired from home or a serious concern that may require professional help. Because the right (and well-maintained) paint color can impact your car's resale value, making an effort to maintain it can mean all the difference when and if you do.

The average cost of repairing a paint chip ranges from $100 to $400. However, this number can change drastically depending on the evaluation. When it comes to car paint chip damage, there are three main ways to evaluate it: size, depth, and quality. Here are some reasons why it happens and why it matters that you address it right away.