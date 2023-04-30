How Your Car's Paint Color Impacts Its Resale Value (And Which Colors Hold The Most Value)

You made the right choice if you recently bought a yellow, orange, or purple car. According to a recent study by iSeeCars, color significantly affects a car's resale value, and data shows bright-colored paint jobs hold value quite well. The survey has shown that the highest depreciating color could lose nearly four times its value, while some particular colors have a minimal impact come resale time.

iSeeCars analyzed the data of over 650,000 used cars (2019 model year) sold between August 2021 and May 2022. After comparing used car prices with the average MSRP, and sorting the vehicles by body style and car color, the study reveals that bold and striking colors tend to hold value better than the typical whites, blacks, and grays.

"A vehicle's color is among the primary considerations after shoppers have decided on a make and model," said Karl Brauer, iSeeCars executive analyst. "With depreciation being the highest cost of vehicle ownership, consumers should carefully consider their color choice, especially if they plan on selling their vehicle."