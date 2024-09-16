What Is PPF (Paint Protection Film) For Cars And Is It Worth The Cost?

Cars are huge assets that can cost a lot of money. While the cheapest new cars in the world go from less than $5,000 to about $10,000, they're all not available in the U.S. Even the most affordable brand new cars stateside will cost close to $17,000.

Advertisement

If you're spending that kind of money, even if you're financing your ride, you'd likely want to apply some sort of protection to avoid scratches and other minor damages from accumulating on the paint of your new vehicle. One of the best ways to do this is to use paint protection film (PPF) — but what exactly is it?

So, let's look at in detail at what PPF is, how it works, and what to expect from it. Of course, we'll also look at its disadvantages, if there are any alternatives to PPF, and what to look out for if you want to install PPF for your ride, whether new or not. I'm speaking from experience, as I've recently bought a car and considered getting PPF for it. I ultimately chose a different form of paint protection after considering many factors (which I'll explain later), but if you're getting a new ride (or maybe even getting a completely new paint job for your old one), then you should at least check out PPF to keep your car immaculate for much longer.

Advertisement