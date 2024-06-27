5 Of The Cheapest Cars In The World (As Of 2024)

If you're looking for a brand-new budget car, you'd probably have thought of the Nissan Versa, which is a pretty good car that starts at $16,680. Or perhaps you're thinking of the subcompact Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback, which starts at $16,695, but has less than stellar reviews. These sub-$20,000 prices might be extremely affordable for a car in the U.S., but this is not true for the rest of the world — especially for emerging markets.

Many car makers have made models specifically tailored for markets where many don't have that much buying power. All of these cars fall under $10,000, but we're excluding models that you cannot take on the freeway. We also have a mix of EVs and ICE-powered cars, showing how electric vehicles have gone a long way to gain price parity with gasoline cars.

Furthermore, many of these models are sold in different territories, so their prices will vary. Nevertheless, the purchase price we list is the ballpark figure that the car usually sells at from the dealer across the globe, unless the country has an egregious excise tax on cars, and isn't taking into account any other dealer markup.