Here's How The Suzuki Samurai Became So Popular In The 4x4 Community

The Suzuki Samurai first arrived on U.S. shores in 1986 to demonstrate that Suzuki was about more than just motorcycles. However, Americans' experience with Suzuki bikes established a good place from which to launch an automobile venture, as their motorcycles had long been known for being capable and reliable machines, particularly in off-road environments.

While Suzuki had been building two-wheelers since 1952, its first car came shortly after that in 1959. Although motorcycle sales began in the United States in 1962, its cars were far too small to be practical to attempt to sell in the American market, which is why it was more than two decades before the first Suzuki automobile made it over. Bringing in a small and light off-road truck proved to be a better way to break into the market than with a tiny and underpowered car that few Americans would buy.

With the Samurai came a sales network and more models, including the Swift, Aerio, and Kizashi. While Suzuki had a good run, the market proved to be too challenging, and the company pulled out of the United States in 2012. Regardless of how it went for Suzuki in the end, we were left with the remarkable Samurai, a tough little off-roader that continues to be cherished by enthusiasts across the country.