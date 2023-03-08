Everything Classic Car Enthusiasts Should Know About The Scout SR-2

The International Harvester Scout was in production from 1961 to 1980, and it remains the essence of a hardcore off-road SUV and competes with the CJ Jeeps and Ford Broncos of yore. In 1970, International Harvester unveiled the Scout SR-2, a limited-edition variant of a standard Scout 800A.

The SR-2 is one of the most sought-after Scouts by classic car enthusiasts due to its unique and optional soft-top roof, commemorative paint colors, and burly V8 engine. According to Octane Press, production for the Scout 800A SR-2 began on April 1970, and International Harvester listed 1,975 SR-2 units built until the end of July 1970.

Considering over half a million Scouts of any kind left the International Harvester factory in Fort Wayne, Indiana, until its final 1980 production run, it's not hard to see why the very limited SR-2 remains an elusive find for starstruck classic car enthusiasts. However, if you fancy a Scout SR-2, here are bits of information you'll find helpful in your search.