The 12 Cheapest Productions Cars Ever Made

India has a robust automobile industry and has been making mostly licensed copies of Western market cars and trucks since the end of World War II. One industrial giant of the Indian subcontinent is Tata motors, which licensed copies of Daimler-Benz trucks, per I Love India. Tata is one of the largest companies in India and it developed a car released in 2008 meant to be affordable for all Indians: the Nano.

The Nano was a concept conceived by the company's chairman, Ratan Tata. His idea was to create a car that would be priced low enough that families relying on motor scooters for transportation could step up to a full-fledged automobile. To sell for $2,500, it had to be cheap in every way. It only had a two-cylinder engine and accessories were sparse or non-existent. It had no trunk and the fuel filler was accessed through the hood. Steel was thin and flimsy and it rode on tiny 13-inch wheels. Every corner was cut and it showed.

Indians often use motor scooters to get their entire families around, riding with four and five passengers regularly. While a car just a bit more expensive than a scooter should have been enticing, sales were poor. It turns out, according to Autoweek, that even in a stratified developing country like India, appearances matter, and the Nano made them appear to be poor, so nobody wanted it. Looking back, it is probably good that plans to bring it to the U.S. were scuttled in 2012.