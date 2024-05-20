5 Of The Most Popular 1000cc Motorcycles In 2024 (And How Fast They Can Go)
The superbike first gained popularity in the '70s, when manufacturers began pushing the limits of engine displacement for more power and speed. Although the first V-twin 1000cc engine was built in 1909, it wasn't until 2012 that MotoGP started allowing 1000cc motorcycles to compete.
Since then, these motorcycles have set record-breaking speeds on iconic tracks all around the world. Fans and riders love them, but this enthusiasm doesn't end at the racecourse. Today, nearly every major motorcycle brand makes 1000cc motorcycles. Some of these bikes serve as a brand's flagship motorcycle, representing the best in class in terms of performance, design, and technological complexity. They also frequently come with cutting-edge rider-assistance systems like improved traction control, electronic suspensions, and multiple riding modes.
With so many options to choose from, which 1000cc motorcycles are the most popular in 2024? And, perhaps more importantly, how fast can they go? That's what we are here to find out.
Yamaha YZF-R1M
The R1 is hardly a surprising addition to the most popular 1000cc-motorcycle club, and most enthusiasts will happily admit that the Yamaha YZF-R1 took sports bikes to the next level. That being said, the R1M version, a successor of the classic R1, is also enjoying some time in the spotlight in 2024.
The R1M has a lot of inspiration taken from the Yamaha FZR1000 EXUP, while also adding lots of new features. Originally released in 2015, the bike was built with track performance in mind and even had some racing elements to satisfy speedy riders. This is a big reason why the YZF-R1M is so popular: It provides a near-MotoGP experience. This power comes from a 998cc inline four-cylinder engine that generates 197 horsepower. The R1M has a top speed of 185 mph and is indeed one of the fastest motorcycles Yamaha ever built. However, its acceleration — 0 to 60 mph in a little under three seconds — is where it really shines.
Along with neat tech like the Unified Braking System (UBS), the bike also has a Quick Shift System (QSS), traction control, slide control, and an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) to accompany this performance. This speed and technology incorporated in the 2024 R1M will put you out $27,399.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R debuted in 2004 and was quickly admired, winning Cycle World's "Best Superbike" award and the international Masterbike championship in just its first two years. In more recent models, its top speed can reach up to 186 mph, scoring it a spot on the top five fastest motorcycles Kawasaki ever built.
In 2024, it still revs a four-cyclinder 998cc engine and is known for its impressive output (200 bhp and 85 lb-ft of torque). It's also added some modifications to improve efficiency and meet stricter pollution regulations, including an upgraded exhaust system and a new air-cooled oil cooler. The final drive ratios were also changed for faster acceleration. Less noticeable to the average rider, but something enthusiasts might be interested to know, is that the motorcycle also has some aerodynamic mods, including integrated winglets that result in a 17% increase in downforce and a revised front that reduces drag by 7%.
The electronics have also been overhauled: The new Nina ZX-10R features seven riding modes, an impressive traction control system, and a quick shifter for smooth gear changes. Unlike older models, you can get cruise control and a modern TFT display on 10R bikes in 2024. The base 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R model starts at $17,799, but you can also purchase the version with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) for an additional $1,000.
BMW S1000RR
The BMW S1000RR has an interesting origin story. Launched in 2009, the bike was initially intended to help riders qualify for the World Superbike Championship. But in order to follow competition rules, it had to be made available to the general public. Arguably, it was a bold decision for BMW to enter the superbike business, especially considering that the brand had given up on competitive racing decades earlier in favor of other ventures. Nevertheless, the decision paid off when the S1000RR quickly became very popular: In fact, BMW sold over 11,400 units in 2023.
The S1000RR has always been designed with great performance and state-of-the-art tech in mind. Besides features like sliding control and brake assistance, the S1000RR has a potent 999cc inline-four engine. This provides 205 horsepower and a top speed of 188 mph, earning it a place on SlashGear's list of 5 of the fastest BMW motorcycles ever built.
The 2024 S1000RR has a starting price of $18,295 for the base model, but it can cost as much as $26,000 depending on the accompanying equipment and accessories selected. Regardless, even the standard model comes with some advanced electronics and safety features like a six-axis inertial measuring unit, dynamic traction control, and four riding modes. That being said, some riders reported minor issues with earlier models' engine control and electronics. However, BMW acknowledged and resolved these issues relatively quickly.
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
The Suzuki GSX-R1000R model was first introduced in 2001 and has since undergone several changes to improve its performance and abilities. Suzuki motorcycles built with the GSX-R engines have great reputations, too. Slash Gear even named the R1000R, "Suzuki's pinnacle high-performance sportbike." That's because it has the specs and features to show for it.
This motorbike has a liquid-cooled, 999cc, DOHC, inline-four engine that produces 199 horsepower. It reaches 0 to 60 in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 186 mph. Despite its 445-pound weight, the bike has agile handling as well. Suzuki's patented Variable Valve Timing (VVT) technology also helps the GSX-R1000R to function well across a wide range of RPM. When it comes to features, you get traction control, three customizable riding modes, and Suzuki's Motion Track Anti-Lock Brake and Launch Control Systems. The 2023 GSX-R1000R does have a little more of an ergonomic layout than previous model years but is still a sportbike at heart, designed for adrenaline-pumping trips rather than lengthy, relaxing travels.
With a starting price of $18,499, the R model is at the top end of the market, pretty much equivalent to owning one of the fastest Suzuki motorcycles ever built. That said, if you are looking for a somewhat less expensive choice, you may want to look into the GSX-R1000, which costs $2,000 less and still includes many of the R model's high-performance features.
Ducati Panigale V4 R
This motorcycle is popular for many reasons besides its speed. The V4 R has an impressive racing history; it's rare; and it's pretty much the closest thing to a competition bike a non-professional rider can get. The Panigale V4 R, introduced in 2018 as a Ducati flagship, is easily recognizable with its monocoque frame. This design strategy improves the bike's structural integrity while also significantly decreasing its weight, and that's one reason it's such a powerful competitor in the World Superbike Championship.
Its 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine is truly one of the most powerful motorcycle engines in production today. Unlike its predecessor, which had a larger 1,103cc engine, the V4 R's engine is designed for max performance within superbike racing standards, producing an impressive 218 horsepower at 15,500 RPM or 237 horsepower with a racing-spec exhaust system. This powerful engine is supported by a six-speed transmission with Ducati's Quick Shift (DQS) installed for smooth gear changes.
Its top speed is limited to 186 mph to comply with racing regulations. Ducati improved the V4 R for 2023 with some aerodynamic upgrades, including revised wings for lower drag and a larger fuel tank in order to continue its racetrack domination. The Panigale V4 R is one of the rarest Ducati motorcycles ever built, and it's reflected on the price tag: This will put you out an eye-watering $45,000.