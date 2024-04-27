9 Brands That Make 1000cc Motorcycles

Motorcycles come in many different shapes and sizes. From affordable mini motorcycles to street-legal dirtbikes and full-size hogs to sport bikes and naked bikes, the world of motorcycles is vast and multi-faceted. We measure motorcycle engine size in cubic capacity or cubic centimeters (cc), which refers to the power levels the motor is capable of producing. The greater the cc, the more powerful the engine and the larger the bike tends to be. Motorcycles can be as small as 50cc, but most entry-level bikes start at around 125cc or 150cc. On the opposite end of the spectrum, high-performance, massive motorcycles can have engines larger than 2,000cc.

That said, the standard range for adult-sized motorcycles is between 400cc and 1000cc. Some motorcycles, like sport bikes, tend to be small and agile, even if they're still extremely powerful. On the other hand, cruisers are typically large and heavy and feature beefy engines designed for long highway rides. If you're looking for a large bike over 1000cc, you'll likely encounter a lot of cruisers. However, if cruisers aren't your style, don't worry. You can also find sport and naked bikes with engines sized larger than 1000cc. What brands produce these powerful motorcycles? The answer is that many, many companies produce motorbikes larger than 1000cc. But for the sake of this article, we picked nine of the most well-known brands that still build 1000cc bikes. Let's dive in and check them out.