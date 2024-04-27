9 Brands That Make 1000cc Motorcycles
Motorcycles come in many different shapes and sizes. From affordable mini motorcycles to street-legal dirtbikes and full-size hogs to sport bikes and naked bikes, the world of motorcycles is vast and multi-faceted. We measure motorcycle engine size in cubic capacity or cubic centimeters (cc), which refers to the power levels the motor is capable of producing. The greater the cc, the more powerful the engine and the larger the bike tends to be. Motorcycles can be as small as 50cc, but most entry-level bikes start at around 125cc or 150cc. On the opposite end of the spectrum, high-performance, massive motorcycles can have engines larger than 2,000cc.
That said, the standard range for adult-sized motorcycles is between 400cc and 1000cc. Some motorcycles, like sport bikes, tend to be small and agile, even if they're still extremely powerful. On the other hand, cruisers are typically large and heavy and feature beefy engines designed for long highway rides. If you're looking for a large bike over 1000cc, you'll likely encounter a lot of cruisers. However, if cruisers aren't your style, don't worry. You can also find sport and naked bikes with engines sized larger than 1000cc. What brands produce these powerful motorcycles? The answer is that many, many companies produce motorbikes larger than 1000cc. But for the sake of this article, we picked nine of the most well-known brands that still build 1000cc bikes. Let's dive in and check them out.
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson is an iconic brand that has been around since the beginning of the 20th century. The manufacturer is known for building bikes that invoke an outlaw image and feelings of freedom and individuality. Not only are Harley motorcycles known for their edgy looks and iconic name, but they're also famed for their melodious and robust engines. As one of the primary and most legendary cruiser builders, Harley-Davidson produces many large, powerful motorcycles, including many bikes with engine displacements well over the 1000cc mark. In fact, many of the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever made feature monstrous, 1000cc+ engines capable of extreme horsepower and high torque outputs.
Today, Harley offers an extensive lineup of bikes ranging from cruiser-themed sport bikes to the archetypal hogs that have become synonymous with the Harley-Davidson name. Some of the bikes available with a 1000cc engine or larger include the Road King, Street Bob, Fat Boy, and many more. If you're in the market for a 1000cc or larger motorcycle and you're a fan of classic cruisers, Harley is a solid brand backed up by decades of experience.
Triumph
Triumph is another brand that has been around for a while. The company was founded in England and built its very first Triumph motorcycle in 1901. Since then, the brand has become an icon of British engineering, known for building speedy bikes with smooth handling. Triumph offers an extensive lineup of motorcycles ranging from adventure bikes and roadsters to sport and motocross bikes. In contrast to Harley, Triumph does not build many traditional cruisers. Instead, the company focuses on creating modern versions of classic designs and unique, performance-oriented bikes for various riding styles.
The Triumph lineup features many motorcycles in the 400cc to 900cc range, but you can also find various larger bikes with engines sized well over the 1000cc mark. Some of the best Triumph motorcycles ever made feature beefy, 1000cc+ engines. Many of the company's current lineup also have engine displacements at or above the 1000cc mark, including the Rocket 3 Storm, Tiger 1200, the Bonneville Bobber, and more. If you're looking for a large, powerful bike but aren't into the classic cruiser style, Triumph could be an excellent place to look.
BMW
BMW may be known primarily as a car manufacturer, but the company also produces an impressive selection of motorcycles under its bike brand — BMW Motorrad. The first BMW motorcycle was built in 1923, and the German manufacturer has been building bikes ever since. The company's motorcycle roster focuses on power and speed, and many of the best BMW motorcycles ever built are robust, 1000cc+ beasts designed to tear up the tracks and highways.
BMW Motorrad continues to manufacture impressive bikes. Its current lineup covers a bit of everything, including traditional cruisers, sport bikes, roadsters, and adventure bikes, and many of these motorcycles are available with engines larger than 1000cc. Some of the BMW motorcycles that currently come with 1000cc or larger engines include the S 1000 RR, K 1600 GTL, R 18, and various others. A BMW motorcycle may be a solid option if you're looking for a powerful bike with a classic European style.
Ducati
Ducati is a well-known motorcycle manufacturer with roots dating back to the early 20th century. The company first began building motorcycles in 1945 and has since become one of the most famous manufacturers in the world. Ducati has a reputation for being extremely expensive, and the company is known for producing powerful bikes that evoke images of wealth, luxury, and delicious speed. Most Ducati motorcycles feature the classic red livery, and thanks to Ducati's focus on creating fast, high-performance motorcycles, many of the brand's fastest bikes feature impressive 1000cc or larger engines.
As mentioned, Ducati's lineup is performance-oriented. While you won't find classic cruisers on the Ducati roster, you can find many sport and adventure bikes with 1000cc+ engines. Outside of its larger motorcycles, Ducati also sells motocross bikes, e-bikes, and various other motorcycles with smaller engines. Some of the Ducati bikes currently available with 1000cc or larger engines include the Diavel V4, Street Fighter V4 Lamborghini, and Multistrada V4 RS. If you crave luxury and speed but also have a penchant for Italian style, Ducati could be a great brand to check when shopping for a 1000cc+ motorcycle — just make sure your wallet is prepared to handle the prices!
Kawasaki
Kawasaki is another well-known brand in motorsports. The company produces an expansive roster of motorcycles, as well as ATVs, side-by-sides, Jet Skis, and more. The brand's roots stretch back to the 19th century, but it didn't begin building motorcycles until the 1960s. Since then, the brand has become famous in the world of extreme sports, and its green-themed motorcycles are beloved around the globe for their style and performance.
Today, Kawasaki produces a wide array of street, sport, and motocross bikes. The company focuses on performance, and many of the fastest motorcycles Kawasaki ever built feature engines with displacements larger than 1000cc. Some of the brand's current 1000cc+ bikes include the Ninja ZX 14R, Versys 1000 LT, Vulcan 1700 Vaquero, and more. Kawasaki doesn't stock many traditional cruisers. But if you're in the market for a speedy street, sport, or adventure bike and you're looking for something with a powerful 1000cc engine, the Japanese brand could be a solid option for you.
KTM
Another brand that gets less mainstream recognition is KTM. The company's origins date back to the 1930s when it started out as an Austrian metalworking shop. Since the 1950s, however, KTM has been producing motorcycles. Despite being less well-known than brands like Harley-Davidson and Ducati, KTM has developed a reputation for delivering solid performance-themed bikes, and the company continues to grow in popularity. The brand builds various motorcycles designed for street and off-road performance. Some of the best KTM motorcycles ever built have been zippy motocross bikes and powerful 1000cc plus street beasts.
If you're looking for a 1000cc motorcycle and are considering KTM, you have a few options. Some of the brand's current bikes with 1000cc or larger motors include the KTM Super Adventure R, 1290 Super Duke GT, and 1390 Super Duke R Evo. As mentioned, KTM focuses on street and dirt performance. The company does not offer traditional cruiser bikes, a style that appeals to many fans and enthusiasts seeking large 1000cc engines. However, if you're in the market for a sport, naked, or touring bike with a unique style and robust power, KTM could be a solid choice.
Suzuki
Suzuki is a Japanese company that manufactures cars, motorcycles, ATVs, boat engines, and much more. The brand is relatively well-known in the world of vehicles and motorsports, and you can pretty much always find one or two Suzuki bikes in the pack at various races and offroad events. The brand built and debuted its first motorcycle in the 1950s. Since then, Suzuki has been building innovative and powerful bikes, and the company offers a wide array of motorcycles for nearly every riding style and interest. That said, the brand has a particular focus on speed and competition. Due to this, some of the fastest Suzuki motorcycles ever built are robust sport bikes and feature impressive 1000cc+ engines.
Today, Suzuki's bike lineup is extensive and includes everything from cruisers and adventure bikes to touring motorcycles and motocross bikes. Many of those motorcycles come with beefy 1000cc engines. Some Suzuki bikes currently available with a 1000cc or larger engine include the Hayabusa, Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S., V-Strom 1050DE Adventure, and many more. If you're hunting for a solid motorcycle with a large 1000cc engine, Suzuki's expansive inventory and wide range of bike styles and options could make it a great choice.
Honda
Honda is one of the most popular automobile manufacturers today. But the company builds much more than just cars. Honda also produces an extensive lineup of various other vehicles and products, including motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, lawnmowers, airplanes, and much more. The company sold its first motorcycle in 1949 and has been building quality vehicles, in both bike and car form, ever since. The Honda motorcycle lineup is extensive, and some of the best Honda motorcycles ever made represent diverse styles and applications.
If you're looking for a bike with an engine larger than 1000cc, Honda could be a great option. The company produces motorcycles ranging from cruisers to touring bikes and sport bikes to dirtbikes. While not all of these categories include motorcycles with massive engines, Honda maintains a healthy lineup of beastly bikes with 1000cc+ motors.
Some of the company's current offerings with large engines include the Gold Wing, Fury, CBR1000RR, Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES, and more. Honda is responsible for many of the most reliable motorcycles ever built. If you're searching for a quality bike with a large engine and want to ensure that you purchase a dependable machine backed up by decades of experience, Honda could be a wonderful option.
Indian
Indian is a legendary motorcycle manufacturer with roots dating back to the late 19th century. The company opened its first factory in 1901, and the brand styles itself as "America's first motorcycle company." Like Harley, the Indian motorcycle company is known for its traditional cruisers. The brand builds primarily large, beefy bikes with classic looks and robust engines, and its modern motorcycles are known for seamlessly combining the iconic cruiser style with contemporary technology and comfort. That said, you can also find touring bikes, adventure bikes, and even electric motorcycles on the Indian roster.
Today, Indian continues its tradition of building attractive bikes with iconic, old-school looks. Many of the fastest Indian motorcycles ever built have featured massive engines well over the 1000cc mark. Some of the company's current bikes with 1000cc motors include the FTR X RSD Super Holligan, Scout, Roadmaster Elite, and various others. The company's inventory is less comprehensive than other manufacturers covered here. As mentioned, Indian focuses on cruisers and touring bikes. If you're in the market for a sport or naked bike, Indian probably isn't the best choice for you. However, if you adore the classic cruiser style and prefer to buy U.S.-made products, Indian could be an excellent option to consider.