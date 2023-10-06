Why Are Ducati Motorcycles So Expensive, And Are They Worth It?

While Harley-Davidson produces its motorcycles on a robotic assembly line in York, Penn., all of Ducati's bikes are hand-built in Bologna, Italy, with the exception of some of the ones headed for markets in Brazil and Thailand, which are put together in facilities in those countries.

Another reason Ducati's bikes go for a premium is the racing pedigree the brand has earned over the years. Last year, Francesco Bagnaia won the MotoGP rider's championship aboard a Ducati Desmosedici ,15 years after Casey Stoner won Ducati's first world title. Bagnaia's title was Ducati's 15th rider's championship and Ducati's 18th constructor's title. The Desmosedici's success on the track is certainly a large part of the reason Ducati is able to ask six-figure prices for its bikes.

Ducati bikes have a level of hipster appeal that adds to their value on the used market as well.

In a thread on the r/motorcycles subreddit, u/Swoody11 offered their explanation as so why Ducati motorcycles were so pricey. "They're expensive for the same reasons Lamborghinis and Ferraris are: they're exotic, they are styled in a very attention-grabbing manner, they bring with their badge a pedigree of performance proven on a racetrack and a badge that illustrates that you can afford a high dollar toy," they wrote.

While Ducati's bikes are undoubtedly fast and carefully built, they can be expensive to maintain and are not necessarily as reliable in the long run as other popular brands.

In Consumer Reports' 2015 study of Motorcycle reliability over four years of ownership, Ducati had the third highest failure rate of all brands at 33% (Only Can-Am and BMW fared worse; Yamaha, Suzuki, and Honda topped the list at 11%, 12%, and 12%, respectively.)