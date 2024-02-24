Everything To Know About The Very First Triumph Motorcycle

Since its founding in Coventry, England, circa late 1800s, Triumph Motor Company has been one of the best-loved UK manufacturers of motorcycles and cars. Of course, Triumph no longer makes automobiles, having shuttered that branch in 1981. However, the motorcycle division of Siegfried Bettman's automotive empire is still very much riding high, with Triumph Motorcycles old and new ranking among the most desirable on the market.

This said, the company behind the legendary Bonneville wasn't actually founded as a maker of soon-to-be sought- after motorcycles. Bettman instead founded Triumph to import and eventually manufacture bicycles. The latter innovation came about in 1887 after German engineer Mauritz Schulte joined the company and convinced Bettman that Triumph should be making and selling bikes of its own. Less than a decade later and Triumph was eyeing a transition into the rapidly growing market for motorized bicycles.

At the dawn of the 20th century, the very first Triumph motorcycles hit the road, and the rest, as they say, is history. Here are a few things to know about the very first Triumph motorcycle.