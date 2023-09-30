The 4 Best Triumph Motorcycles For Beginners
When it comes to motorcycling, choosing the right bike is paramount, especially for beginners. A thoughtful blend of approachability and performance characterizes motorcycles for beginners, and these bikes typically feature manageable engine sizes, user-friendly ergonomics, and accessible seat heights, ensuring that novice riders can confidently handle them while building their riding skills. Safety and ease of control are paramount considerations for beginners, and a lot of manufacturers acknowledge this by equipping their entry-level models with modern features such as ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and traction control — Triumph is no different.
The aesthetics of Triumph motorcycles are often a big selling point for the brand. Still, beginner riders who appreciate that style might not know that the company offers a selection of models that cater to them. So, in this article, we will talk about Triumph motorcycles tailored for beginners, focusing on key aspects that make them suitable choices for those starting their riding adventures.
Triumph Bonneville T120
The Triumph Bonneville T120 is a classic-looking bike known for its timeless style and reliable engine performance. The 2023 T120 has a 1200cc twin engine that delivers 80 hp and 105 Nm of torque, with a weight of 520 lbs and a fuel capacity of 3.8 gallons. Its service interval is set at 10,000 miles, making maintenance convenient for beginner riders. One notable aspect of the Bonneville T120 is its ability to handle twisty roads effectively, thanks to its stiff frame and well-tuned suspension. This bike comes equipped with modern electronics, including dual retro digital/analog displays, traction control, ride modes, ABS, and cruise control, enhancing safety and convenience during rides for both beginners and experienced riders.
The Bonneville T120 is on this list as a suitable choice for beginners who appreciate classic styling and want a bike with modern features. Its manageable power output and user-friendly electronics make it approachable for novice riders. However, the bike's weight may require some adjustment for new riders, and the price point might be a consideration — the 2023 model starts at $14,195, which automatically places it in the upper range of classic bikes.
Triumph Trident 660
The Trident 660 is powered by a 660cc inline-three engine that delivers a smooth and linear power delivery, making it suitable for both city and highway riding. With a weight of 417 pounds, it falls into the middleweight naked bike category. Notable features include a steel tube frame for stability, Showa suspension, and Michelin Road 5 tires for a comfortable and controlled ride.
This bike is also more affordable compared to the competition. Priced surprisingly low at $8,595, it provides an excellent entry point into the world of Triumph motorcycles. It also offers adjustable levers, a TFT display with connectivity options, and capable ABS. LED lighting and some neat detailing add to its modern and stylish appearance. Riders have also praised the Trident 660 for its agile handling, reminiscent of the original Street Triple, so it is easy to maneuver in urban environments. The bike's suspension is smooth, the steering is responsive, and the brakes offer strong stopping power.
The Triumph Trident 660's beginner-friendly attributes are evident in its manageable size, comfortable riding position, and reasonable power delivery. Additionally, its 10,000-mile service intervals reduce maintenance hassles for new riders. While it lacks advanced features like lean-sensitive ABS and TC, these omissions contribute to its affordability, so it is a solid choice for those entering the world of motorcycling.
Triumph Street Scrambler 900
The Street Scrambler 900 is another motorcycle in Triumph's lineup that strikes a balance between classic aesthetics and modern performance. In terms of specifications, the Street Scrambler 900 is powered by a 900cc liquid-cooled engine derived from the Street Twin model. This engine delivers a respectable 64.1 horsepower and 80Nm of torque, providing strong acceleration and comfortable cruising capabilities. The bike features a 5-speed manual transmission and has a manageable 790 mm seat height, and is therefore accessible for a wide range of riders.
Despite its retro styling, the Street Scrambler 900 does not compromise on modern safety features. It includes elements like ABS and traction control. However, it's worth noting that some riders report that the high placement of the exhaust can lead to some heat discomfort in traffic. When it comes to performance, this Triumph scrambler shines on winding roads thanks to its agile handling and reliable Brembo brakes. The suspension is considered passable, though some riders might find the pillion seat to be a bit narrow.
It handles gravel paths well, making it suitable for urban adventures and light off-road excursions once you pass the beginner stage. Its well-balanced powertrain and smooth engine operation, combined with excellent fuel economy, make it a good choice for beginners and various riding conditions, including city traffic and slippery roads. The 2023 Scrambler is currently priced at $11,495 brand-new, but used models could be found between $6,000 and $9,000.
Triumph Thruxton RS
The Triumph Thruxton RS is a relatively powerful bike for beginners, but that's a good thing if you're planning to move on to more extensive motorcycles. Starting from the 2020 model, the Thruxton RS received a significant upgrade, too — a 1,200-cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that delivers 103 hp and 83 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle also comes with a six-speed transmission.
It combines a vintage powertrain with contemporary components, offering an upright riding position and good ergonomics, which beginners can benefit from. The inclusion of user-selectable ride modes (Road, Rain, and Sport) adds a certain versatility to the motorcycle as well. Handling is precise, thanks to components like Showa front forks and Ohlins twin rear shocks. Brembo brakes offer ample stopping power, which is great for a beginner rider's confidence on the road. Its 185-mile range and 10,000-mile service intervals make it a reliable companion for both short and long rides.
All-in-all, with its manageable power delivery and user-friendly electronics, the Triumph Thruxton RS can be a suitable choice for beginners who appreciate classic styling and want to ease into the world of motorcycles. Its upright riding position and good ergonomics accommodate riders effectively, although the 32-inch seat height may be challenging for shorter riders. Priced at $16,995, the Thruxton RS falls into the premium category.