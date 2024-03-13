5 Of The Fastest Motorcycles Indian Ever Built

With a rich history that dates back to 1901, Indian Motorcycle has etched its name into the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts all over the world. Over the years, the brand, which was founded by George M. Hendee and Oscar Hedstrom, saw several significant changes. While it was once the most popular motorcycle brand in America, Indian Motorcycle faced its most challenging year in 1953 and had to shut down operations completely.

However, the brand didn't fade into obscurity. After several attempts to revive the legacy of Indian Motorcycle, it finally found its footing in 2011 after it was sold to Polaris Industries (a company that is renowned for its production of snowmobiles). Today, over a hundred years after it first made its way into the market, Indian has successfully relaunched some of its most popular legacy models, from the Scout to the Chief. The motorcycles, which are the perfect blend of classic styling, raw power, and modern innovation, have attracted not only long-time enthusiasts but also a whole new generation of riders.

Since its inception, Indian has focused on performance-oriented motorcycles — many of which are fit for the racetrack. This resulted in the brand building some of the fastest motorcycles that give riders a feel of its legendary racing heritage with every throttle twist. With that said, here's our compilation of some of the fastest motorcycles Indian has built over the decades.