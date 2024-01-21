5 Of The Fastest Suzuki Motorcycles Ever Built

Suzuki has had a long history of manufacturing motorcycles, cars, outboard marine motors, and more, going back to 1909. With all that experience, it has become a familiar brand worldwide, but it is probably best known for its lineup of motorcycles.

Suzuki has been on the championship racing circuit for decades with notable MotoGP world champions like the legendary Barry Sheen from the 1970s, Randy Mamola from the 1980s, and Kevin Schwantz from the 1990s. All that racing experience informed the design and engineering of the company's street-legal bikes, a few of which were — and are — some of the fastest in the world. The fastest ones are usually pretty expensive (for obvious reasons), but Suzuki has plenty of affordable options as well.

More recently, Suzuki has kept updating its motorcycles with the latest tech but has moved more into four-wheeler sales, mostly in India (a huge market). With that said, it has some high-speed motorcycles in its lineup, and a few stand out from the rest. Check out this list of five of the fastest Suzuki motorcycles ever built.