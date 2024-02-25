8 Of The Fastest Ducati Motorcycles Ever Built, Ranked By Top Speed

Revered Italian marque Ducati has produced some of the most aspirational motorcycles ever built over the course of its almost 100-year history. Often likened to its compatriot sportscar manufacturer, Ferrari, it is known for its typically red livery and prominence in competitive motorsports. Its machines are also notable for their exceptional build quality, premium price tags and, of course, their speed.

The Bologna-based brand is renowned for developing some impressively fast production motorcycles. These gained prominence with the adoption of a desmodromic valve system in the mid-20th century, a mechanical development that eliminated valve springs, allowing for more precise valve control, resulting in more powerful engines. An innovative approach to motorcycle production has continued during the intervening years; Ducati remains among the most pioneering manufacturers in its field.

Ducati has long been a major contender in MotoGP, with over 80 victories, and the World Superbike Championship, with over 400 wins. Off the track, it continues to impress with its extensive catalog of high-performance roadgoing machines that cover a variety of segments, from fully-fared racing models to naked bikes, supermotards, cruisers, and adventure bikes.

Here are the fastest Ducati models, ranked by top speed, as verified by independent sources, including Fastest Laps, Motorcycle Specs, and Ducati itself, where possible. Manufacturer data is rarely available for top speeds outside of videos produced during testing, so we have compiled information from the most consistent references here. It's worth noting that since the turn of this century, an agreement between significant motorcycle brands capped their production motorcycles' top speeds at 186 mph. Hence, only limited-edition or race replica models exceed this speed at the top of this ranking.