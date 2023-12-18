What Makes The Ducati Superleggera V4 So Unique
An embodiment of speed, precision, and craftsmanship, the Ducati Superleggera V4 is one of the most powerful and expensive Ducati superbikes. Produced in a limited run of only 500 units, each with its own certificate of authenticity, the Superleggera V4 also happens to be the company's most exclusive offering to date.
The impressive 998cc Desmosedici Stradal R engine delivers a staggering 234 hp at 15,500 rpm with the racing kit equipped. The Ducati Superleggera V4 takes inspiration from the MotoGP-driven aerodynamics and livery of the GP19. The carbon fiber biplane wings provide a downforce of 50%, which, as Ducati remarks, is sensational.
The Öhlins NPX 25/30 pressurized fork, coupled with an electronic suspension system, both provide for the superbike's exceptional handling characteristics. Despite the staggering specifications, what truly makes the Superleggera V4 one of a kind is its incredible power-to-weight ratio of 1.54 hp/kg, thanks to its choice of premium and lightweight build materials.
The Carbon Fiber Advantage
The extensive use of materials such as carbon fiber and titanium brings the dry weight of the Superleggera V4 down to an impressive 350 lbs. Carbon fiber is known best for its incredible strength and lightweight properties and can be found in the bike's rear swingarm, rims, frame, and wheels. The use of titanium in the Akrapovič exhaust, engine clamping screws, and the Öhlins spring shock suspension helps deliver a more agile and responsive experience while riding the superbike.
Being the only motorcycle in the world approved for road use with a carbon fiber frame, the Ducati Superleggera V4 is truly one of a kind. Ducati claims every component passes thermographic, ultrasound, and computed axial tomographic checks to ensure the highest structural integrity and performance levels. "Morphological optimization was one of the activities that occupied us the most in testing and virtual resistance simulations. The result is a specific stiffness ratio never achieved before," said Leonardo Bagnoli, Ducati's head of vehicle simulation.
Compared to the Ducati Panigale V4, the Superleggera V4 is driven by a lighter Desmosedici Stradale engine, being nearly 6 lbs lighter. Visually, the build and materials crafting the Superleggera V4 allow for a sleek, futuristic look.
That's not all the Superleggera V4 has to offer
As impressive as the carbon fiber build is, the Superleggera V4 doesn't shy away from incorporating some of Ducati's finest technologies to provide a better riding experience and maximum safety. The Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) is an infotainment system controlled by your phone through Bluetooth and allows you to perform essential actions without compromising focus on the road.
Ducati Power Launch (DPL) enables instant ignition and ensures a simple clutch release is all that's needed for the Superleggera to rocket ahead. Experienced riders will be delighted to shift gears without engaging the clutch or even releasing the throttle, thanks to the Ducati Quick Shifter (DQS).
Several safety features have been set in place for the superbike, including traction and slide control. Ducati Traction Control (DTC) prevents rear spin when accelerating, especially around corners, and Ducati Slide Control (DSC) helps with stability and balance at high speeds. From its jaw-dropping technical specifications to its impressive feats in component engineering, the Superleggera is one of Ducati's finest achievements. Regrettably, its rarity in numbers and a starting price of $100,000 also contribute to its uniqueness and exclusivity.