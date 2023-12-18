What Makes The Ducati Superleggera V4 So Unique

An embodiment of speed, precision, and craftsmanship, the Ducati Superleggera V4 is one of the most powerful and expensive Ducati superbikes. Produced in a limited run of only 500 units, each with its own certificate of authenticity, the Superleggera V4 also happens to be the company's most exclusive offering to date.

The impressive 998cc Desmosedici Stradal R engine delivers a staggering 234 hp at 15,500 rpm with the racing kit equipped. The Ducati Superleggera V4 takes inspiration from the MotoGP-driven aerodynamics and livery of the GP19. The carbon fiber biplane wings provide a downforce of 50%, which, as Ducati remarks, is sensational.

The Öhlins NPX 25/30 pressurized fork, coupled with an electronic suspension system, both provide for the superbike's exceptional handling characteristics. Despite the staggering specifications, what truly makes the Superleggera V4 one of a kind is its incredible power-to-weight ratio of 1.54 hp/kg, thanks to its choice of premium and lightweight build materials.