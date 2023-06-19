Naked Bike Vs. Sport Bike Which Is Better, And Why?

It's easier to think of naked bikes as pared-down variants of a sport bike. There are fewer body claddings, fairings, and coverings on a naked bike, sometimes exposing the engine and transmission for everyone to see. In addition, naked bikes have raised or straight handlebars and forward-oriented footrests to deliver a comfier riding position.

Performance-wise, naked bikes are not slowpokes, as most have engines derived from sports bikes, albeit with lower horsepower and torque numbers. Naked bikes usually have a more potent mid-range punch with more low-end torque, which is excellent for riding on public roads or busy highways. Examples of naked bikes include the BMW S 1000 R, Ducati Streetfighter V4 S, and the KTM Super Duke R 1290.

Whereas a naked bike is for exhilarating performance on the street, sports bikes are for track racing and extreme speed applications. Sport bikes have more powerful engines and track-tuned suspension to deliver telepathic handling. In addition, sport bikes have aerodynamic fairings and claddings to help slice the wind efficiently, helping man and machine achieve higher speeds.

Ken Levine/Getty

But with more power comes greater responsibilities. Sports bikes best are best suited to veteran riders or experienced motorcyclists who have the skills to harness the bike's high-revving nature and high-end torque. Moreover, sports bikes require an aggressive driving position to maximize aerodynamics, with the driver hunched back on top of the fuel tank and with feet towards the rear.

The vulnerable driving position makes sports bikes uncomfortable on longer journeys than a naked bike. But on the track, a sports bike will respond better to rider inputs and at higher speeds. Famous examples of sports bikes include the Yamaha YZF-R1, the Suzuki GSX-R1000 Hayabusa, and the Honda CBR1000RR.