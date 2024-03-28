5 Suzuki Motorcycles Built With GSX-R Engines
Everyone reaches a point in life when they ponder how different things would be if they had a motorcycle. However, if you aren't familiar with the biker lifestyle, finding the right kind of vehicle can be overwhelming. In the world of sports bikes, it's primarily Ducati vs. Suzuki, at least regarding the major brands. And while either would be an excellent choice, you can't go wrong with Suzuki's GSX-R engines.
The Japanese manufacturer introduced the GSX-R engines in 1984 with the GSX-R400 bike. The 400cc model was limited to Japan, but Suzuki launched the GSX-R globally with 750cc and 1000cc models after the original quickly became a hit. Unsurprisingly, the sports bike's popularity continued to rise as its lightweight frame and powerful engine began dominating the racing scene. The company continued expanding the line until it had an entire GSX-R family, including GSX-R750, GSX-R600, and GSX-models.
To this day, sports bikes with the GSX-R engine remain incredibly popular among motorcycle enthusiasts and racers. Many models are even some of the fastest Suzuki motorcycles ever built. Today, plenty of Suzuki GSX-R sports bikes are on the market, whether for racing or recreational use. They've practically become the Honda Civics of the industry, offering competitive, long-lasting performance at a reasonable price. So, if you're interested in snagging a bike with a GSX-R engine, here are some modern motorcycles carrying the beloved equipment.
GSX-S1000GT/GT+
Suzuki announced a new GSX-S1000GT as part of its 2024 lineup. This sport-touring bike combines the performance of the GSX-R1000 engine with a lightweight, comfortable body. It is available in both GSX-S1000GT and GT+ models. GT stands for Grand Tourers, a line of Suzuki motorcycles with sports-bike-level performance, innovative styling (featuring a raked nose, V-shaped position lights, and sleek mirrors), and plenty of optional features to make the sport-touring bike your own.
The GT and the GT+ feature a 999cc GSX-R-based engine, which provides extraordinary power not usually found in a sport-touring bike. The engine is a 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder Dual Overhead Camshaft (DOHC) featuring Ride-by-Wire electronic throttles to deliver strong torque and a smooth low-to-mid-range ride. The bike has a 6.5-inch Thin Film Transistor (TFT) panel that includes Suzuki's mySPIN connectivity, so you can easily connect your smartphone and Bluetooth helmets to access your phone, maps, and music. The GSX-S1000GT retails for $13,449, while the GT+ has an MSRP of $14,199, making it one of the most affordable Suzuki motorcycles you can buy today.
There are plenty of reasons why someone would choose a sport-touring bike over a sports bike, but comfort is at the top of that list. Suzuki developed the GSX-S1000GT with upright ergonomics and a touring windscreen for those extended rides. Plus, both models have optional side cases, adding versatility to this sport-touring bike.
GSX-R1000R/1000
While sport-touring bikes provide a nice balance of performance and comfort, the GSX-R1000R and 1000 other options if you want to experience all that sports bikes have to offer, including Suzuki's GSX-R engine.
The latest addition to the GSX-R family, the GSX-R1000R/1000 features a DOHC inline-four engine, providing top-end power with strong low-to-mid-range pulls. It features Suzuki's exclusive Variable Valve Timing system, 4-2-1 exhaust, a revised muffler, and a heat shield. Inspired by the original GSX-R1000, the 2024 model features a compact chassis, nimble handling, excellent suspension, brake control, and class-leading engine power, making it ready for any racetrack (or the highway if that's more your speed).
The GSX-R1000R is Suzuki's pinnacle high-performance sportbike. It features the brand's exclusive Motion Track Anti-Lock Brake and Launch Control Systems to increase performance on streets and racetracks. So, naturally, it'll cost you a pretty penny, with an MSRP of $18,499. Comparatively, the GSX-R1000 comes in lower at $16,349, but if you want to save more money, older GSX-R1000 models also sport the iconic GSX-R engine. You can likely find some excellent deals on them now that Suzuki has released the 2024 lineup. It's practically impossible to go wrong with any GSX-R1000 model, whether the newest one with all the glitz and glam or an older model that remains as reliable as ever.
GSX-R600
Surely, by now, you've noticed a trend in the naming for Suzuki bikes with the GSX-R engine, and the GSX-R600 is no different.
Another favorite model returning in Suzuki's 2024 lineup, the GSX-R600, puts the power of the GSX-R engine in a compact frame. The mid-size sportbike has a fuel-injected, four-cylinder, 599cc engine. It also features Suzuki's Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) so that drivers can adjust the engine's power, whether to better suit their current driving conditions or lower it to a more comfortable level. Suzuki also canted forward the engine's top end, improving cylinder head charging and resulting in higher power output. In short, don't discredit the GSX-R600 because of its size, as the compact bike packs quite the punch.
The Showa Big Piston Front Fork (BPF), adjustable rear shock absorbers, and overall low mass deliver incredible handling to the sportbike. Everything that goes fast eventually needs to stop, and the GSX-R600's twin Brembo Monobloc ensures the bike has strong stopping power. The 2024 GSX-R600 comes in three paint schemes: white and blue, white and red, and matte black and blue, with an MSRP of $11,899.
GSX-S1000
Maybe you're a traditionalist and prefer a more classic, barebones sportbike, but you still want the power of the GSX-R engine. If so, look no further than Suzuki's GSX-S1000. This naked sportbike has a long-stroke, 999cc, GSX-R1000-based engine capable of producing high-performance power without sacrificing torque in the low-to-mid ranges. Like the S1000GT, the S1000 boasts Ride-by-Wire electronic throttles, providing smooth and controlled engine response. It also features the Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) and Bi-directional Quick Shaft system, adding smooth shifting, engine braking, and even more precise control to the bike's features.
The GSX-S1000 has a three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector with sporty, all-around, and softer throttle riding options. Its five-mode Advanced Traction Control System continuously monitors wheel speed, RPM, throttle, and gear to adjust engine output and prevent undesired wheel spinning.
The GSX-S1000 is available in two colors: Metallic Triton Blue and Metallic Matte Sword Silver. Although it is a naked sportbike, it features plenty of space for optional accessories, including small and large tank bags. The MSRP is $11,699.
GSX-R750
The Suzuki GSX-R750 revolutionized sportbikes in 1985, so we would be amiss not to include its latest version in our list. If you want a little slice of history with a modern twist, the 2024 GSX-R750 may be the bike for you.
The iconic sportbike features an unmatched combination of a 750cc, fuel-injected, four-cylinder GSX-R engine and the lightweight frame of a 600cc Supersport, giving the GSX-R750 an overall balanced sportbike experience. The bike has two iconic Suzuki engine features: an Engine Control Module (ECM) and a Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS). ECM adds state-of-the-art engine management for better fuel economy, while the S-DMS provides two engine modes to suit road conditions and personal tastes, all at the push of a button.
The GSX-R750 has light and nimble handling powered by a strong, responsive engine. It's the best of both worlds in terms of sportbikes and Suzuki motorcycles with the GSX-R engine. It comes in three colorways: Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Triton Blue, Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, and Metallic Matte Black with Glass Sparkle Black. It has a base MSRP of $12,999, putting it in the middle of this list regarding affordability.