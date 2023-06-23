5 Reasons You Shouldn't Buy A Sport Bike (And 5 Reasons To Get A Sports Touring Bike Instead)

Bikers have a certain amount of fire in their bellies, and even the most relaxed of riders will have to admit to feeling a thrill when accelerating through the gears. Many have experienced a pang of awe and perhaps jealousy when watching Moto GP riders lean at physics-defying angles as they adeptly navigate tight corners. Who in their right mind wouldn't want to take a liter-class sport bike for a spin around a dedicated circuit, just for kicks?

In this regard, sport bikes make sense, and while they are often looked down upon by other bikers — especially when helmed by overconfident, inexperienced riders — in the right hands, it takes a great level of skill and conviction to ride a sport bike to its full potential. Yet, beyond the race track, is it really worth owning and maintaining a sport bike when there is an entire smorgasbord of options available to you? Does it not make sense to factor in comfort and practicality when considering your ideal motorcycle? Perhaps most importantly, how will you transport your groceries home from the store?

For those on the fence when considering their ideal motorcycle, a sport-touring bike, with its speed and practicality, would offer the best of both worlds. Here's how the two segments compare, the drawbacks of sport bike riding and ownership, and why a sport-touring bike might be the better option.