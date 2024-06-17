Who's Dominating The EV Battery Market And Why It's Important

The electric vehicle (EV) battery market is dominated by Chinese suppliers, with market research reports for 2023 and early 2024 showing that six out of the top 10 manufacturers are from China. More than two-thirds of the world's EV battery capacity in 2023 was supplied by Chinese manufacturers, and in the first four months of 2024, another report finds that already nearly two-thirds have been supplied by them. What's as interesting is that more than a third of that capacity is made by a single Chinese company — CATL, which cornered 35% and 37.7% of the market in the same two periods, respectively.

In fact, China's dominance in battery manufacturing is currently across all lithium-ion batteries (LiBs), and in 2023, EV batteries accounted for over 70%of total LiB shipments, as per a TrendForce report. Over 75 percent of LiBs shipped in 2023 were manufactured by Chinese companies. Counterpoint Research also notes that the growth of the EV battery market exceeded that of EV sales in 2023, at 44% year-on-year compared to 38% year-on-year for the previous year.

The six EV battery manufacturers from China in the top 10 (in descending order of market share) are CATL, BYD, CALB, Gotion High-Tech, EVE Energy, and Sunwoda. Despite Japan's and South Korea's early dominance in the field, today, there are only three South Korean manufacturers in the top 10 — LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI, and SK on — with only one Japanese manufacturer, Panasonic.