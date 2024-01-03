Volkswagen's Solid-State EV Battery Shows Promise In Initial Tests

QuantumScape, an American company specializing in solid-state battery technology, has reported a noteworthy milestone in electric vehicle (EV) battery development. The firm, closely associated with Volkswagen, disclosed that its latest solid-state battery was able to complete over 1,000 charging cycles while retaining 95% of its initial capacity. QuantumScape claims this outcome exceeds typical industry benchmarks, where conventional batteries tend to experience a roughly 20% capacity loss after around 700 charging cycles.

Volkswagen, a significant investor in QuantumScape, corroborated these findings through its subsidiary, PowerCo, which is also building a massive battery-producing "gigafactory" in St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada. If translated to practical applications, QuantumScape's achievement could bring major improvements in EV battery longevity. For example, these batteries could result in electric cars achieving nearly 500,000 kilometers of mileage (310,000 miles) without owners having to worry about plummeting capacity, reduced range, and expensive battery replacements.

For those unaware, solid-state batteries differ from the more prevalent lithium-ion batteries by using a solid electrolyte rather than a liquid one. These batteries also claim to offer inherent advantages such as higher energy density and faster charging capabilities. They are also considered safer than lithium-ion batteries, which have been blamed for causing several fires.