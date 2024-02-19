Electric Vehicles In China: 10 Key Differences And Why It Matters For The U.S.

In January of 2024, The Guardian reported that Chinese automaker BYD surpassed American EV manufacturer Tesla in total sales of electric vehicles. Many reports of this spurred discussion about Chinese automakers and their role in the global marketplace and its explosive growth over the last couple of decades. Indeed, the news brought about much consternation regarding the effects of a wave of Chinese EVs flooding international markets and what it might mean for Western companies and their long-held global dominance, with concerns about control and supply of materials such as lithium required for battery production.

While you may have read the headlines, it is important to understand what this means and whether it is a concern at all. While the American auto industry sprang up at the tail end of the Industrial Revolution at the turn of the 20th century and has had more than a century to mature under a flourishing democratic political system, the Chinese auto industry sprang up from a largely impoverished country with no private car ownership and an authoritarian Communist political system, with the aid and investment of Western companies, to challenge the status quo in less than four decades.

With similar products coming from such disparate territories with vastly different cultural, regulatory, and historical conditions, there are bound to be significant differences in the finished products and their effects on society. While this topic could fill volumes, we will attempt to briefly share some of the key differences between the two manufacturing environments and why it matters for the United States.