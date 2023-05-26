10 Of Tesla's Coolest Electric Vehicle Innovations

Removing traditional buttons and switches in favor of centralizing controls through a touchscreen isn't a feature unique to Tesla today, but it was Tesla who originally popularized the idea. The touchscreen-centric design ethos has several key advantages. For starters, it allows new features to be deployed remotely without the need for additional buttons or switches. This means new features can be continually added over time, allowing Teslas to remain cutting-edge for longer than was previously possible with a traditionally-designed car.

It also gives each car's interior a futuristic, minimalist look, one which has been copied by plenty of manufacturers both in the EV space and in gas-powered cars. Moving all the controls onto the touchscreen presents some hazards, with the potential for the driver to become distracted from the road if they're trying to navigate through several layers of menus to adjust the thing they want. Rival carmakers like Hyundai have gone as far as saying they'll keep buttons in all their cars as they deem touchscreen controls too dangerous. However, those concerns haven't cut off Tesla buyers, and the overall idea of keeping the cabin as minimalist as possible has proven to be very popular, to the point that other carmakers are now adopting the idea across much of their ranges.