Here's Why Teslas Get Recalled More Than Any Other Car

According to new research by iSeeCars, Tesla has the inglorious honor of having more product recalls than any other automaker. In fact, four out of the top five most recalled vehicles are Teslas, including the Model Y, Model 3, Model X, and Model S. Based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a Tesla Model Y is expected to be recalled 62 times over its lifespan, compared to the average car which is recalled only four times over a 30-year lifespan.

What's worse, recalls are typically concentrated in the first few years after a new car is sold, then decline over time. With Tesla, the recalls are happening consistently, or even increasing, as its vehicles grow older. On the surface, these grim statistics appear to build a serious case against buying a Tesla, but there is a silver lining.

Instead of time-consuming visits to a local dealership potentially interfering with one's work schedule, most of the Tesla recalls are mended by painless over-the-air (OTA) software updates. In fact, Tesla CEO Elon Musk once quipped whether the term "recall" and its negative connotation is even appropriate when the fix is handled remotely.