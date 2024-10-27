5 Amazon Features For Finding Last-Minute Gift Ideas

A somewhat reliable rule of thumb when it comes to online shopping for gifts is to go for items that other users have recently bought as well. To find these products more easily, you can check out Amazon's various automatically curated lists, which are updated frequently, some even on a daily basis. Best Sellers, like the name implies, features popular products based on sales. Similarly, New Releases showcases just-launched items that are quickly gaining traction on the platform, while Movers & Shakers keeps track of items that have jumped in sales rank in the past 24 hours.

Wondering what items are making the social media rounds? Products that have recently achieved viral status online will likely show up in Amazon's Influencer Picks section. It's a great portal to get gift inspiration from, at the very least and at best, find a random item your gift receiver may enjoy that you otherwise may not discover on your own. There are a couple of product carousels right on the page you can browse through. Alternatively, internet famous finds are also arranged by department.

If the person you're buying a gift for has an Amazon wishlist, you can simply choose an item from it. Alternatively, you can also check out products that are Most Wished For and added to wishlists and registries by Amazon's general user base, or buy what's Most Gifted if you aren't getting too many options from their list.

Finally, if you want a quick and easy way to check out what's currently on sale on Amazon, check out the Today's Deals section. Use the filters to fine-tune your results, or click Lightning Deals to snag an item on limited sale before it goes back to its regular price.