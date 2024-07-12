Amazon's Rufus AI Now Available For Everyone In The US: Here's How To Use It

Amazon has been using AI for quite a while, deploying it for tasks such as detecting fake reviews and finding defective products. In February this year, Amazon stepped up and announced a conversational shopping tool based on generative AI that would help shoppers on the company's eponymous marketplace. After testing it among a small circle of users, the company has today released Rufus for all of its customers in the U.S. market.

Amazon says it has trained Rufus — named after a Welsh corgi that once used to roam its warehouses — on its extensive product catalog, customer reviews, product Q&A, as well as information pulled from the web. It can answer natural language queries such as specific details about a product, make product recommendations, offer suggestions regarding the right product, get updates on cart items, and more.

The core idea is to save shoppers a trip down the confusing settings pages and lose time doing their own web research. For example, it can help you get started from scratch. Ask it a basic query like "What to consider when buying running shoes," and it will lay out details like mesh form, foam details, and cushioning, just the way you would see a cleanly formatted article on the internet.

Likewise, you can ask questions like "What would be the best gift ideas for a baby shower," and it will come to your rescue. Similarly, inquiries like "What's the difference between a fountain pen and a ball pen" will not only provide answers, but will also suggest product listings on Amazon to ease the shopping experience.