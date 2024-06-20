The Formerly Futuristic Way Amazon Scans For Product Defects Before Shipping

When shopping on Amazon, chances are you're more likely to focus on the different ways you can save money than the process behind how your orders get to you — and that's exactly what Amazon wants. After all, if you're satisfied with your purchases and they arrive in good condition, you're more likely to buy more. However, what you might not realize is that from the time you place your order and purchase the things in your Amazon cart, a lot goes on behind the scenes as Amazon prepares your order for shipping. Project P.I. is an important part of that.

Project P.I. plays a big role in ensuring what you order arrives at your door the way you expect it to. So, if you ordered a red smart watch with gold trim, that's exactly what you get. When your order is preparing to ship, it begins its journey by traveling through Amazon's imaging tunnels, where Project P.I. looks for problems. If the private investigator tool finds something wrong, the system flags the order, and it's not shipped to you. Instead, it sets off a process where Amazon isolates the product and takes a closer look at it to see if it's an isolated incident or part of a larger problem. This process includes Amazon associates examining the product in question to decide whether it meets the standard that can be resold on its Second Chance website. If not, Amazon might donate the product or look for other ways to get some use out of it.