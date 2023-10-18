Amazon Delivery Times Could Get Faster As EVs, Robotics, And AI Scale Up

Since its creation in 1994, Amazon has been gradually ramping up its delivery systems to deploy packages faster and faster — to the point that overnight and next-day shipping have become some of the most attractive reasons to sign up for Amazon Prime. Even with the shipping process as fast as it is, though, Amazon is always looking for new ways to enhance it further, utilizing new technology like EVs, robotics, and AI to improve both speed and sustainability in its warehouses and vehicles.

In an exclusive report from the Wall Street Journal, Amazon introduced new upgrades to its existing warehouse framework, which now incorporates AI-powered automation to quickly identify, sort, and deploy products to further cut down on shipping and delivery times. These automatons, collectively named "Sequoia," are designed to work in tandem with Amazon's existing warehouse workforce, sending products to workers who then pack and prep them. By Amazon's estimates, this new system can slash the necessary time to fulfill an order by 25%. Additionally, the new system can improve the rate at which inventory is stored in Amazon warehouses by an impressive 75%.

"The faster we can process inventory, the greater the probability that we're going to be able to deliver when we said we could," David Guerin, Amazon's director of robotic storage technology, told the Wall Street Journal.