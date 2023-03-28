Amazon Just Got A Super Useful Feature That Will Warn You If An Item Is Frequently Returned

Amazon's 30-day hassle-free return policy makes shoppers unafraid to ship goods back when they don't meet their expectations. As long as the product isn't listed as unreturnable for some reason, as you'll often find for perishable goods like foods, you can generally expect to be able to return it for virtually any reason you deem necessary, no questions asked.

The online storefront giant has also made the logistics of returning said items easier than ever. You can print labels and schedule pickups from the comfort of your home, and you can even drop them off at several brick-and-mortar partners such as Kohl's, Whole Foods, and The UPS Store without paying for postage. It's easier and quicker than ever to return products at Amazon, and apparently, some receive such a high volume of returns that the company now feels compelled to display a warning whenever you stumble upon them.

The flag appears immediately beneath the main product description in a yellow box that stands out like a sore thumb labeled "frequently returned item" in bold. According to a statement given to The Information, Amazon spokesperson Betsy Harden suggests this is for the people. "We're currently showing return rate information on some product detail pages to help our customers make more informed purchase decisions," Harden said.