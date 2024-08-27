These Are The Best Portable Blenders From Every Major Brand

One of the OG's of portable blenders, BlendJet specializes in high-powered personal blenders. The BlendJet 2 is more powerful than the original, but what really makes it unique is its blade design. Four stainless steel blades are offset from the base of the jar, which creates a whirlpool effect to keep the ingredients rotating instead of settling at the bottom. It also doubles as a food processor to crush nuts, veggies, fruits, and other foods in seconds, expanding your options beyond smoothies and other drinks to include salsas, baby foods, and dips.

The 2 hp motor spins 275 times per second, making it comparable to some full-sized kitchen blenders. But unlike traditional countertop blenders, the BlendJet 2 is surprisingly quiet. And its safety lock is a feature you won't find on most other blenders, preventing it from turning on while it's in your purse or backpack.

One of BlendJet's most iconic features is its wide range of colors and patterns, including zebra stripes, flowers, and even characters like Minnie Mouse and SpongeBob SquarePants. The self-cleaning design adds to its convenience. You can add a drop of dish soap and water, then blend for a cycle and rinse it clean. To charge, it uses a standard USB adapter that plugs into the USB-C port on the front of the blender. You can get about 15 blending cycles per charge, with a full charge taking about 1.5 hours. Reviews posted on BlendJet's website say a single charge lasts over a week with daily use. The BlendJet 2 sells for $59.95.

