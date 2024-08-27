These Are The Best Portable Blenders From Every Major Brand
Portable blenders are becoming increasingly popular, driven by our desire for convenience and healthy living. With no cords or need for an external power source holding you back, they're great tiny travelling appliance for shakes, smoothies, and more on the go. You can prepare fresh drinks at work, at the gym, or during your commute without needing a full-sized kitchen appliance.
These blenders are the perfect size for single servings, and they're designed to let you blend and drink from the same container, which saves time on clean-up. Instead of plugging into a wall outlet, portable blenders rely on rechargeable batteries. You can usually get several blends and cleaning cycles in a single charge. And when it's time to rejuice the batteries, you can usually get a full charge quickly and start making your next concoction. Here are the best portable blenders on the market right now, based on user reviews, affordability, blender brand reputation, and reliability.
BlendJet 2
One of the OG's of portable blenders, BlendJet specializes in high-powered personal blenders. The BlendJet 2 is more powerful than the original, but what really makes it unique is its blade design. Four stainless steel blades are offset from the base of the jar, which creates a whirlpool effect to keep the ingredients rotating instead of settling at the bottom. It also doubles as a food processor to crush nuts, veggies, fruits, and other foods in seconds, expanding your options beyond smoothies and other drinks to include salsas, baby foods, and dips.
The 2 hp motor spins 275 times per second, making it comparable to some full-sized kitchen blenders. But unlike traditional countertop blenders, the BlendJet 2 is surprisingly quiet. And its safety lock is a feature you won't find on most other blenders, preventing it from turning on while it's in your purse or backpack.
One of BlendJet's most iconic features is its wide range of colors and patterns, including zebra stripes, flowers, and even characters like Minnie Mouse and SpongeBob SquarePants. The self-cleaning design adds to its convenience. You can add a drop of dish soap and water, then blend for a cycle and rinse it clean. To charge, it uses a standard USB adapter that plugs into the USB-C port on the front of the blender. You can get about 15 blending cycles per charge, with a full charge taking about 1.5 hours. Reviews posted on BlendJet's website say a single charge lasts over a week with daily use. The BlendJet 2 sells for $59.95.
Nutribullet Flip
The Nutribullet Flip lets you blend and drink from the same container. The two-piece design is ready to use right out of the box and it includes a stainless-steel insulated blending cup, a blade with a drinking spout, and a USB charger with a wall adapter. The stainless steel cup can keep your contents cold for up to 24 hours, which makes it ideal for shakes, frozen drinks, or smoothies.
Unlike other portable blenders, the Nutribullet blade attaches to the top of the blending cup, not the bottom. Fill the 16-ounce cup with your ingredients, screw on the blade, press the power button to start the blend, then flip it on its head. The Flip's 11.1-volt battery and high-torque motor is stronger than most portable blenders, which allows it to blend through harder ingredients like ice and frozen fruits. The hands-free blending takes 30 seconds and turns off automatically.
You can choose to remove the blade and drink straight from the cup, or open the drinking spout on the blade top. Some user reviews on Nutribullet's website say the lid with the blade is heavy and awkward to drink from. If that's the case, the kit also includes a separate to-go top if you prefer a top that's lighter weight. To clean the blender, add a drop of dish soap and water and run a blending cycle. You can get up to 20 blending cycles per charge with the Nutribullet and get a full charge after about 90 minutes. The Nutribullet flip retails for $99.99.
Beast Mini Blender Plus
The Beast puts all the power and versatility of its full-sized blender into its Beast Mini Blender Plus. Designed for on-the-go drinks and treats, the Beast Mini Blender Plus emphasizes convenience with each of its features and accessories. Spill-proof drinking lids, caps for your drinking straws, and two sizes of blending containers give you more options to blend and drink on the go. Out of 263 reviews on the Beast's website, 238 of those reviews have given the Beast Mini five stars (at the time of publishing). Users cite its blending speed and well thought out design as being top reasons they love it.
One of the original Beast's unique features also made its way to the Beast Mini Blender Plus — the ribbed vessel that leads to smoother and more consistent blending. And since it's designed to take on the go, the leak-proof caps can prevent any of its contents from spilling in your bag during transport, too.
The Mini Beast Blender Plus comes in five color options: Terra, Mist, Sand, Carbon Black, or Cloud White. The color applies to each accessory in the kit, which includes a 600-watt base, blade assembly, 640 milliliter ribbed blending vessel, 415 milliliter ribbed blending vessel, two storage lids, a leak-proof drinking lid, two straws, a straw cap, and a carry cap. The Beast Mini Blender Plus system retails for $119, or you can get the blender by itself (no extra accessories) for $99.
Ninja Blast Max Cordless Portable Blender
Ninja makes a full range of kitchen appliances, including multiple types of blenders in varying sizes. The Ninja Blast Max combines several of the best features found among all portable blenders and rolls them into one — it has a ribbed vessel, 22 ounces of blending capacity, and an including sip spout, among other things. With two colors to choose from (Deep Navy or Cool Gray) and a 13.3-volt battery, the Ninja Blast Max can blend protein shakes, fruit smoothies, and icy drinks.
One of the Ninja's most standout features is its size. It can easily fit in your car's cup holder, which adds to its portability and convenience. And unlike some of the other blenders on this list, you can remove the blending vessel from the blade so you can drink without the weight of the motor. It's also one of the few portable blenders that have specific blending programs. You can choose the Auto IQ to intelligently mix your ingredients, or the Manual Mode to control your blends yourself. Users say it quieter than other blenders and easy enough for kids to use to make their own juices and smoothies.
Other handy features include separate power and blend buttons to avoid accidental blending and a battery life indicator light so you'll know when you need to recharge before you start filling the cup. The Ninja Blast Max Cordless Portable Blender sells for $89.99 on the Ninja website, or you can get the smaller Ninja Blast Portable Cordless Blender starting at $49.99.
Teami MIXit Portable Smoothie Blender
Made for smoothies and shakes, the Teami MIXit portable smoothie blender makes it easy to enjoy healthy foods and drinks on the go. Fill the vessel with your ingredients and push a button. The built-in timed cycle will blend for 30 seconds and turn off automatically.
This blender comes with a six-blade base, a sports top attachment, and a rubber carrying strap for portability. Like other portable blenders, the MIXit is rechargeable and will show a green indicator light when fully charged. Once you charge it, you should have anywhere from 4-6 hours of battery life — substantially longer than other portable blenders. In posted reviews, Teami customers particularly liked the blender's on-the-go performance.
Unlike most other portable blenders, the Teami MIXit uses a glass cup instead of plastic. It's durable, and it removes any worries of drinking from plastic. This also makes the blending vessel dishwasher safe to save time on cleanup. All of the parts disassemble so you can get into every little crevice and prevent bacteria or mold. You can find the Teami MIXit personal portable blender for $34.99 in your color choice of pink or black.
Oster MyBlend Plus Personal Blender
If you're looking for a good budget option, the Oster MyBlend Plus Personal Blender gives you functionality and convenience. The generous 20-ounce blending container is larger than some of the other portable blenders on the market, plus the bottle is BPA-free and dishwasher safe. It comes with a spill-proof sports top to add to its portability, and you'll also find measurement markers on the blending cup to get the right balance of ingredients.
The Oster MyBlend isn't the most powerful blender (the motor is 500 watts), but it does a good job in a pinch when you can't bring along your more powerful kitchen blender from home. It's best suited for softer foods like shakes and smoothies, but it can cut through ice and frozen fruits, too. Users have had mostly positive feedback, with 78% of reviewers recommending the product according to Oster's website. Happy customers love that it's lightweight, dishwasher-safe, and cheaper than some of the other portable blenders. However, a few customers have experienced broken parts and say the quality of the product hasn't been worth the price.
The Oster MyBlend retails for $32.54 on Amazon (at the time of publishing) and comes with a three-year manufacturer's warranty.
Methodology
Blenders have become quintessential kitchen gadgets that make many occasions easier, and as they've become more portable, the number of available options on the market has increased quite a bit. Many of the top kitchen blender brands now offer portable, personal-sized blenders, but despite the compact size and cordless power, they're not all created equal.
We focused on portable blenders that had been around long enough to actually earn a reputation. From that group, we selected blenders based on positive user reviews, overall power (because battery-powered anything tends to be less powerful than their plug-in counterparts), and overall brand reputation. Features also came into play, including included accessories, quality of the materials, and ease of cleaning.