5 Ergonomic Kitchen Gadgets That Make Cooking More Accessible

Cooking is a valuable life skill, and a fun and enriching hobby besides. Even if you're not planning on engaging in any "Iron Chef" level cookery, it's good to be able to prepare meals for yourself and perform simple kitchen tasks. However, cooking is, by its nature, a very hands-on practice, one that generally requires a good level of dexterity in those digits. If you have any physical conditions that may limit your hands' ability, or even if you're just a bit uncoordinated, cooking can feel somewhat inaccessible.

Luckily, since cooking and kitchen work are both widespread hobbies and necessary tasks, there's no shortage of tinkerers and engineers creating kitchen gadgets, unconventional applicances, smart devices, and other tools to take some of the pressure off of your wrists. These tools will save you a lot of grief and exhaustion in the kitchen, which should let you dedicate more energy to the rest of your day — or back into the kitchen for more creative pursuits, if you're so inclined.