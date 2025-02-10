10 Unique Alarm Clocks That Will Make You Want To Ditch Your Smartphone Alarm App

Still using your phone as your alarm clock? It seems convenient, until you discover that sleeping next to a charging phone all night might not be the best for your health. Maybe you're concerned about your device's EMF emissions (though there's virtually no evidence supporting the assertion it constitutes a health risk). You might be subconsciously hearing notifications in your dreams. Blue light from your phone screen can disrupt your sleep, and if you're a particularly light sleeper, even a subtle buzz could have a negative impact.

More and more people are ditching their smartphones at night in favor of good old-fashioned tabletop alarm clocks. But that doesn't mean you need a big clunky box with a blaring alarm telling you when to wake up. Alarm clocks have gotten quite the glow-up in recent years, giving you tons of options to control your morning experience (you can even set Alexa routines to trigger when your alarm sounds). Here are 10 unique alarm clocks that will make you glad to stop using your smartphone alarm — you won't even miss it.