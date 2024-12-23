Do Sunrise Alarm Clocks Work? Here's What Professional Reviewers Say

There is plenty of evidence about how important sunlight is to our circadian rhythm, and how the blue light we stare at on computers and televisions interrupts it. Many people have poor sleep, due to this or one of a thousand other reasons, and are looking for some way to get their circadian rhythm back on track.

Advertisement

As such, many people turn to sunrise alarm clocks to help. These special alarm clocks claim to replicate the sunrise, gently waking someone with soft audio that slowly increases in volume and light that gradually gets brighter instead of a normal alarm clock's loud, jarring alarm. This slower, less disruptive method of waking up helps to get you out of bed feeling more well-rested since your sleep wasn't suddenly interrupted by an alarm, and encourages getting up on time instead of hitting the snooze button over and over again.

But do sunrise alarm clocks actually work, or do they not live up to the hype? Professional reviewers have been putting this sleep tech to the test, so we've rounded up some opinions.

Advertisement