Why You Might Want To Stop Sleeping With Your TV On All Night

Many of us fall asleep with the TV on, even when we don't mean to. There's something about the gently flickering lights and consistent noise that can easily lull a tired person into sleep. But if you've ever woken up the next day with the TV still on and wondered if it would've been better to have turned it off, you're not alone.

Leaving your TV on while you sleep is generally a bad idea for several reasons. The negatives include potentially increasing your energy bill, decreasing the lifespan of your TV, and even reducing your sleep quality and health. In fact, sleeping in artificial light may even sabotage weight loss. However, it's not that black and white. Some people claim they sleep better with the TV on, and the comfort of white noise is part of the equation.

Nonetheless, for most folks, the cons outweigh the pros. That's why we recommend comparing the effects to consider if it's a habit worth leaving in the past. You may also look into setting a timer on your TV, so it turns off automatically after you fall asleep. Netflix even has a smartphone app to help you set up a sleep timer.

Whichever way you lean, it's best to educate yourself on the topic before making a decision. We did a deep dive into the potential effects of leaving the TV on while you sleep to give you the complete picture.