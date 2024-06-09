10 Of The Best Renter-Friendly Smart Home Gadgets

You don't have to own a smart home to live in one. If you're renting your home, you'll be glad to know there are plenty of smart, high-tech gadgets that can make your life easier without the permanency of hard-wired fixtures. When your lease is up, you can take your gadgets with you and keep enjoying the benefits of your investments.

Smart home technology lets you manage and monitor your home from your phone. From seeing who's ringing your doorbell to automatically turning on your lights when you arrive, you can program your home to help you live a higher quality of life. Best of all, you don't need to invest in whole-home automation to enjoy this level of convenience. With the right gadgets, you can add value to your rental where and when you need it by making it "smarter."

Let's explore 10 of the best renter-friendly smart home gadgets and why they're a great option based on ease of installation, ease of use, and budget-friendly costs.