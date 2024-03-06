5 Smart Home Devices You Should Install Before Summer

Nothing can get you in a foul mood faster than walking into your house on a scorching summer day, expecting a blast of cool air, only to be greeted by the same sweltering heat you were hoping to escape. And then you remember that you had turned off the HVAC before you headed out to work that morning. If this is a recurring issue for you every summer, it might be time to install a smart thermostat before the hot season rolls around.

Smart thermostats do what traditional ones do — control your home's temperature — but they're significantly more convenient. With voice commands or a few taps on your smartphone, you can adjust how cool you want your home to be without getting up from the bed or even needing to be inside the house. This means you can set your home's temperature while you're still on the way from work, making sure you'll return to a nice and cozy room. But beyond convenience, smart thermostats also save you money during the summer months when you'll typically use more energy — thanks to their smart learning capabilities.

As you keep using the thermostat, it observes your habits, like your preferred temperatures and comings and goings. It then uses this data to adapt to your needs and preferences and adjust your home's climate automatically. This cuts down on energy bills, with the best smart thermostats helping you save up as much as 26% annually. Some models can also detect when a window or door is left open and automatically pauses your HVAC to prevent energy waste.