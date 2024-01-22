How To Save Money With A Smart Energy Fan

One of the biggest passive draws on your regular power bill is temperature control. Whether you've got the air conditioner on full blast in the summer, or the heat cranked up in the winter, leaving such devices on all day puts a constant drain on your power hookup, which means more dollars out of your wallet come bill day. The obvious solution, at least for the hot season, is to use a fan, either on the ceiling or standalone. A little bit of air circulation, while not quite as frosty as a central AC, can go a long way to easing sweltering conditions when it's hot and humid.

However, the important thing to remember is that your fan is still an electrical device. If you have it running at full blast all day, every day, it'll still cause a passive draw on your power usage. Luckily, there is a way to get the cooling you want without racking up zeroes on your power bill: use a smart energy fan. With special settings and modes designed to optimize usage, you can still get the air circulation you need without leaving the fan on 24/7.